

Do we have friends we need?



The original meaning of 'kith' was one's native land or country when it appeared in the eighth century, which later evolved to mean what we mean today. If you think about the phrase 'kith and kin' as country and relatives, it makes impeccable sense because country always comes before everything else.



The genesis of words is not the focus of today's discussion-friends are. Today is 'International Day of Friendship.' The United Nations officially recognized 30th July as 'International Day of Friendship'back in April 2011; although, many countries celebrate it on the first Sunday of August. Today is the day when friends from all over the world show their gratitude to one another for everything that they have gone through and achieved together as best buddies.



We all have friends, perhaps, in plenty. We all need them for thousands of reasons, thus friends will remain as an inseparable part of our life. What do we mean by friendship? Answer to that question can be tricky because it is subjective. Everyone will responseto this question differently because the definition of friendship is variable. Friendship is all about playmates for kids; for a teenager, friendship is something else. It means something different for an adult and for a wrinkled old fellow respectively.



Friendship encompasses common interests, necessities, expectations, and commitments; it prevails during all stages of our life. As we grow old, all these variables take different forms; however, it remains as long as friendship continues.



Like love, friendship often requires flaunting. Unless you are ostentatious about your commitment, your 'Friend-Ship' may not even cruise. Simply put, we consider everyone as a friend. While this number may be large, the number of unpretentious friends may be scarce. Experts opine that a person may have only a few real friends. Why wouldn't that be? It takes a great deal of commitment and time to become a genuine friend.



Perfect friendship isn't something that is instigated automatically. It takes a lot of effort, perseverance, sacrifice, and dedication in making a friendship get going. No friend is perfect; they will always have flaws. Efforts are all that matter.



Friends can be a positive influencers. On the contrary, often, most people start using drugs being influenced by friends. Bad friendships can ruin lives; good ones will certainly change individuals for good. We need to be careful about whom we choose to be friends with. Parents have a significant role to play in this regard because they are the best teachers that any child can have.



They can teach, set standards, monitor, and if required, modify the selection of friends during young age. This process will indoctrinate youngsters to choose decent friends. Subsequently, in the future, when it comes to a choice, they are likely to be wise in selecting good companions over bad ones.



You need a friend with whom you have things in common, who is genuinely interested in you without having the intention of reaping personal benefits. A genuine person who sticks around not because you have money or your parents are influential. A person who remains in touch even if distance overshadows relationship; this is surprisingly easy in this era of digitalization.



Do we have friends we need?



A genuine friend is someone who cares for us, comforts us when we are in distress, and guides us when we are in trouble and lost. If you find a disappearing friend in your crisis moment, remember the golden rule-a friend in need is a friend indeed. I presume, we all have experienced of being in touch with such so-called friends who respond for the sake of responding during crisis moment. On the contrary, you will always find friends during your happy times.





Look back at your friends' list; put them through litmus test. You might wonder to see more number of just acquaintances rather than genuine friends. Many people can't make good friends even after being known to each other for years; some do it effortlessly. Are you that kind of good friend? Do you have those friends?



A good friend is a blessing beyond compare; our responsibility is to choose them wisely. Islam teaches us to select righteous individuals as friends. Abu Hurayrah narrated: The Prophet (PBUH) said: "A man follows the religion of his friend; so each one should consider whom he makes his friend." (Sunan Abi Dawud 4833). It is imperative to be friends with people that remind you of Allah and the way of the Prophet (PBUH).



Friendship is a blessing; let's view it in that way. On this Friendship Day, let us start appreciating our friends for what they have done for us and make an endeavour to be a better friend than we already are.



This day is about reconstructing, rebuilding, and rejuvenating relationship with our friends. There are many friends in our life with whom we don't talk nowadays due to our busy schedule but with whom we used to be very close. Let's pick up the phone and call. Let's take the advantage of social media and send a simple text, if not an emoji at least. Whatever it is, let's do something; let's reconnect because at the end, friends matter.

The writer is a serving

Lieutenant Colonel







Have you ever wonder why 'kith' (friends) comes before 'kin' (family or relatives) in the phrase 'kith and kin' and not the other way round? Is it just an expression or do we really put friends before family members? Family is family and friends are friends; however, there are friends that might become family on rare occasions.The original meaning of 'kith' was one's native land or country when it appeared in the eighth century, which later evolved to mean what we mean today. If you think about the phrase 'kith and kin' as country and relatives, it makes impeccable sense because country always comes before everything else.The genesis of words is not the focus of today's discussion-friends are. Today is 'International Day of Friendship.' The United Nations officially recognized 30th July as 'International Day of Friendship'back in April 2011; although, many countries celebrate it on the first Sunday of August. Today is the day when friends from all over the world show their gratitude to one another for everything that they have gone through and achieved together as best buddies.We all have friends, perhaps, in plenty. We all need them for thousands of reasons, thus friends will remain as an inseparable part of our life. What do we mean by friendship? Answer to that question can be tricky because it is subjective. Everyone will responseto this question differently because the definition of friendship is variable. Friendship is all about playmates for kids; for a teenager, friendship is something else. It means something different for an adult and for a wrinkled old fellow respectively.Friendship encompasses common interests, necessities, expectations, and commitments; it prevails during all stages of our life. As we grow old, all these variables take different forms; however, it remains as long as friendship continues.Like love, friendship often requires flaunting. Unless you are ostentatious about your commitment, your 'Friend-Ship' may not even cruise. Simply put, we consider everyone as a friend. While this number may be large, the number of unpretentious friends may be scarce. Experts opine that a person may have only a few real friends. Why wouldn't that be? It takes a great deal of commitment and time to become a genuine friend.Perfect friendship isn't something that is instigated automatically. It takes a lot of effort, perseverance, sacrifice, and dedication in making a friendship get going. No friend is perfect; they will always have flaws. Efforts are all that matter.Friends can be a positive influencers. On the contrary, often, most people start using drugs being influenced by friends. Bad friendships can ruin lives; good ones will certainly change individuals for good. We need to be careful about whom we choose to be friends with. Parents have a significant role to play in this regard because they are the best teachers that any child can have.They can teach, set standards, monitor, and if required, modify the selection of friends during young age. This process will indoctrinate youngsters to choose decent friends. Subsequently, in the future, when it comes to a choice, they are likely to be wise in selecting good companions over bad ones.You need a friend with whom you have things in common, who is genuinely interested in you without having the intention of reaping personal benefits. A genuine person who sticks around not because you have money or your parents are influential. A person who remains in touch even if distance overshadows relationship; this is surprisingly easy in this era of digitalization.You need a person who is trustworthy, an individual who keeps your secrets. Genuine friends don't hesitate to call a spade a spade even if you don't like it. A real friend is the person who extends hands when we need; pays checks even if you want to because he or she cares.A genuine friend is someone who cares for us, comforts us when we are in distress, and guides us when we are in trouble and lost. If you find a disappearing friend in your crisis moment, remember the golden rule-a friend in need is a friend indeed. I presume, we all have experienced of being in touch with such so-called friends who respond for the sake of responding during crisis moment. On the contrary, you will always find friends during your happy times.Look back at your friends' list; put them through litmus test. You might wonder to see more number of just acquaintances rather than genuine friends. Many people can't make good friends even after being known to each other for years; some do it effortlessly. Are you that kind of good friend? Do you have those friends?A good friend is a blessing beyond compare; our responsibility is to choose them wisely. Islam teaches us to select righteous individuals as friends. Abu Hurayrah narrated: The Prophet (PBUH) said: "A man follows the religion of his friend; so each one should consider whom he makes his friend." (Sunan Abi Dawud 4833). It is imperative to be friends with people that remind you of Allah and the way of the Prophet (PBUH).Friendship is a blessing; let's view it in that way. On this Friendship Day, let us start appreciating our friends for what they have done for us and make an endeavour to be a better friend than we already are.This day is about reconstructing, rebuilding, and rejuvenating relationship with our friends. There are many friends in our life with whom we don't talk nowadays due to our busy schedule but with whom we used to be very close. Let's pick up the phone and call. Let's take the advantage of social media and send a simple text, if not an emoji at least. Whatever it is, let's do something; let's reconnect because at the end, friends matter.The writer is a servingLieutenant Colonel