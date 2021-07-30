

Positive attitude for better life



A positive outlook towards society or state is one of the keys to success. Similarly, for a society or a state, negativity is like being immersed in the darkness. Rather, it can be said that if a person has cancer in his body, it pushes him to the brink of death. In the same way, a negative attitude pushes human life and a society or a state to the brink of destruction.



Yet we cannot practice a positive attitude in our personal life. Rather, we fall with a negative attitude. The number of people with negative thoughts is much higher. They will devalue your strength, success conspiring to destroy the image in society.



A person's positive energy or attitude makes his life beautiful, dignified and meaningful. And if it is implemented in personal life, success will sure to come. Not only that but it also leads to the development of the social system. And that is why we need to awaken this positive outlook in our personal lives. There are some people who have a positive attitude since childhood. Again, many people have to slowly build up it in themselves.



Some rules and regulations are needed to implement the positive attitude in the life of individual. Confidence is the most important factor in creating a positive outlook. You need more than luck to become successful in business. Many of us failing to do anything lose confidence in ourselves.



This is why we have to try not to get frustrated. We have to stick to it. In the current social system, if someone goes to do something be it humanitarian work or any kind of social development work, there are some people who criticize with a negative attitude. But constructive criticism can help too. Instead of doing so, they pursue sarcastic remarks. This is why Fazlul Haque spoke the eternal truth, "If you do a good deed, people will criticize you.



Just as self-confidence is important to awaken a positive outlook on individual life and the formation of an ideal society, it is also important to think about oneself. Because there are many people in our society who speak harshly about others and find fault with others. But you don't care what you have achieved or what you are doing. Such people cannot achieve success in personal life. Not only that, such people are threat to the society.



Therefore, in order to build an ideal society, one has to think about oneself and not about others. Keeping your mind occupied with good things always means keeping a positive attitude. There is a saying that idle brain is a devil's factory. So keep yourself busy so that negative thoughts do not get stuck in your head. Do more good for others. Do not expect any return. You can't imagine how this good work can change your outlook.



Leaving any work to be done later is also a kind of stupidity. When a job is suspended for a long time, a kind of fatigue goes away, and negative thoughts start from it. There is a saying that stitching in time saves nine. And this is why the work must be completed on time. It is important to keep your mind and intellect alive in order to awaken a positive attitude. And the best way to keep it alive is to always learn something new, to be inspired by the success of others. Success stories must be heard. You have to implement that success and inspiration in your personal life by listening to the story. And through that implementation, a positive attitude will be awakened and we will have to move forward towards fulfilling the dream. Learning from mistakes is also a means of practicing a positive attitude. We always make mistakes in everything. It is normal to make mistakes but it is not normal to learn from mistakes. That is why we have to learn from mistakes. I'm afraid of a negative attitude through that mistake. Those mistakes have to be corrected and implemented in the formation of society and individual life.



So to make life successful, beautiful and colorful, it is necessary to awaken a positive attitude. The family can play an important role in this regard. Because giving an idea about a positive attitude starts from here. We need to have a positive attitude in everything we do.

The writer is columnist and

cultural activist









Man is the best of creation. Despite being the best man does many things in this momentary life whether it is good or bad. In particular, the human life cycle is constantly reflected in two directions. One is the positive attitude and the other is the negativity. Now the question is which aspect you are giving more importance to.A positive outlook towards society or state is one of the keys to success. Similarly, for a society or a state, negativity is like being immersed in the darkness. Rather, it can be said that if a person has cancer in his body, it pushes him to the brink of death. In the same way, a negative attitude pushes human life and a society or a state to the brink of destruction.Yet we cannot practice a positive attitude in our personal life. Rather, we fall with a negative attitude. The number of people with negative thoughts is much higher. They will devalue your strength, success conspiring to destroy the image in society.A person's positive energy or attitude makes his life beautiful, dignified and meaningful. And if it is implemented in personal life, success will sure to come. Not only that but it also leads to the development of the social system. And that is why we need to awaken this positive outlook in our personal lives. There are some people who have a positive attitude since childhood. Again, many people have to slowly build up it in themselves.Some rules and regulations are needed to implement the positive attitude in the life of individual. Confidence is the most important factor in creating a positive outlook. You need more than luck to become successful in business. Many of us failing to do anything lose confidence in ourselves.This is why we have to try not to get frustrated. We have to stick to it. In the current social system, if someone goes to do something be it humanitarian work or any kind of social development work, there are some people who criticize with a negative attitude. But constructive criticism can help too. Instead of doing so, they pursue sarcastic remarks. This is why Fazlul Haque spoke the eternal truth, "If you do a good deed, people will criticize you.Just as self-confidence is important to awaken a positive outlook on individual life and the formation of an ideal society, it is also important to think about oneself. Because there are many people in our society who speak harshly about others and find fault with others. But you don't care what you have achieved or what you are doing. Such people cannot achieve success in personal life. Not only that, such people are threat to the society.Therefore, in order to build an ideal society, one has to think about oneself and not about others. Keeping your mind occupied with good things always means keeping a positive attitude. There is a saying that idle brain is a devil's factory. So keep yourself busy so that negative thoughts do not get stuck in your head. Do more good for others. Do not expect any return. You can't imagine how this good work can change your outlook.Leaving any work to be done later is also a kind of stupidity. When a job is suspended for a long time, a kind of fatigue goes away, and negative thoughts start from it. There is a saying that stitching in time saves nine. And this is why the work must be completed on time. It is important to keep your mind and intellect alive in order to awaken a positive attitude. And the best way to keep it alive is to always learn something new, to be inspired by the success of others. Success stories must be heard. You have to implement that success and inspiration in your personal life by listening to the story. And through that implementation, a positive attitude will be awakened and we will have to move forward towards fulfilling the dream. Learning from mistakes is also a means of practicing a positive attitude. We always make mistakes in everything. It is normal to make mistakes but it is not normal to learn from mistakes. That is why we have to learn from mistakes. I'm afraid of a negative attitude through that mistake. Those mistakes have to be corrected and implemented in the formation of society and individual life.So to make life successful, beautiful and colorful, it is necessary to awaken a positive attitude. The family can play an important role in this regard. Because giving an idea about a positive attitude starts from here. We need to have a positive attitude in everything we do.The writer is columnist andcultural activist