

Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh



In 1971, he came to what was then East Pakistan and witnessed first-hand the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army on thousands of unarmed Bengali civilians as they launched their genocidal "Operation Searchlight" on the night of March 25. As the tanks rolled into the capital city in the middle of the night, Dring watched it through his hotel window and wrote his reports on the start of the military operation in great details and objectivity.



In an attempt to prolong his stay in Dhaka and continue to watch the brutal attacks on the innocent civilians by Pakistan army, he played a sort of hide-and-seek with them. Almost all foreign journalists were then staying at Hotel Intercontinental. Simon Dring quietly separated himself from the group before they were deported by the military. A day or two later, he flew to West Pakistan and then to Bangkok from where he sent his reports on the crackdown to The Daily Telegraph of London.



The Telegraph published its first major story on the brutal military attack on the Bengalis in Dhaka and elsewhere of the country on its front page on March 30 in 1971 with this headline: "Tanks crush revolt in Pakistan; 7,000 slaughtered, homes burned." And the story which was obviously written by Simon Dring began this way: "In the name of 'God and a united Pakistan,' Dacca is today a crushed and frightened city� it is impossible to accurately assess what all this has so far cost in terms of innocent human lives."



"But reports beginning to filter in from the outlying areas, Chittagong, Comilla and Jessore put the figure, including Dacca, in the region of 15,000 dead. Only the horror of the military action can be properly gauged--the students dead in their beds, the butchers in the markets killed behind their stalls, the women and children roasted alive in their houses, the Pakistanis of Hindu religion taken out and shot en masse, the bazars and shopping areas razed by fire and the Pakistan's flag that now flies over every building in the capital," reported Simon Dring.



In a separate six-paragraph story headlined "Telegraph reporter slips net," he explained how he dodged Pakistan military and stayed back in Dhaka for a couple of more days. "I evaded the roundup by hiding on the roof of the hotel. Then despite repeated attempts by the Army to find me and the only other foreign newsman to escape the net, Associated Press photographer Michel Laurent, I managed to make an extensive tour of the burning city and to see first-hand the extent of the slaughter the government of Pakistan is trying to hide."



"As the Pakistani Army moved in force into Dacca last week to crush Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 25-day-old independence movement, all foreign journalists in East Pakistan, confined at gunpoint in the Intercontinental Hotel since the beginning of the fighting, were rounded up and deported to Karachi. I succeeded in getting on a plane to West Pakistan yesterday, missing a check by security men by minutes, and although I was twice stripped and my baggage thoroughly searched, got through with my notes intact to Bangkok to file my report," added Simon Dring.



These foreign journalists who came to cover the ruthless military operation by the Pakistani occupation army against the unarmed and innocent Bengalis in 1971 were all friends of Bangladesh. When the Pakistani military junta cut off the communication system between the eastern part of the country and other nations for secretly carrying out their massacre of Bengalis, these foreign correspondents were the ones who informed the world about their brutalities, destruction and mass slaughter of thousands of innocent civilians in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.



Although they were expelled from East Pakistan, some came back to continue to report on the conflict and some even after the war was over. One of those journalists was London Daily Telegraph's Simon Dring. He even participated in the development process of Bangladesh--especially in the field of media and mass communication. A highly experienced man in both print and electronic media, Dring took the broadcast media of Bangladesh to new heights by directly involving himself with the entire process from concept to launch of two television channels--first Ekushey Television or ETV and then Jamuna.



But when his ETV--Bangladesh's first independent channel--was at the peak of its popularity and success, Simon Dring was ordered by the then government to leave the country. His visa and work permit were already cancelled. A film producer filed a case against him and three other executives of Ekushey Television and charged them with fraud, claiming he was not paid for one of his films which was shown on ETV. In August 2002, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh cancelled the licence of ETV and the channel went off the air immediately.



Commenting on the incident, a friend of mine who has also a journalism background and been living abroad for many years said: "This kind of incidents happens only in a banana republic, not in a vibrant democracy where there is rule of law and an independent judiciary. For a trivial matter of payment dispute over a single film shown by a popular television channel attracting an audience of over 40 million people, the highest court of the country went as far as to cancel the licence of the channel. Should we cry or laugh for this matter?"



It was also wrong to raid the Dhaka office of Ekushey Television in early January 2015 and arrest the owner of the channel on a charge that was denied by ETV. As local press reported, police said the channel aired lewd photos of a woman. However, Ekushey Television rejected the accusations. Some journalists and political observers in Dhaka believed that the ETV owner was arrested for broadcasting an uncensored speech of Tarique Rahman, son of opposition leader Khaleda Zia, who has been living in exile in London. If there is free press in a country, there is barely any censorship.



ETV, the first private television channel of Bangladesh got its licence from the previous Awami League government during its tenure that ran from 1996 to 2001. "But immediately after the government of Prime Minister Khaleda Zia came to power, ETV faced a difficult time. The validity of its broadcasting licence was challenged by supporters of the ruling coalition. ETV always said its news and current affairs coverage was neutral and objective, but the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party believed it was biased against them," reported BBC.



It is not unusual for media outlets to have political bias. There are thousands of them with noticeable bias for or against particular political party or parties in many countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Fox News, for example, in the U.S. is openly biased toward the Republican Party. Many commentators on Fox News do not even believe that the Trump supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Yet, did any U.S. court cancel the licence of Fox News after Joe Biden came to power? Of course, not!



It doesn't work that way in the democratic world. When will we learn about all these things--the democratic norms and culture--in our country? Deviated from the democratic behaviour and etiquette, unfortunately we are still practicing petty politics and taking revenge at the first available opportunity after returning to power. Journalist Simon Dring was a true friend and well-wisher of Bangladesh. He contributed to the development of television media of our country and never acted against the interest of the nation.



Yet, we expelled him. And that was exactly what Pakistani military did to him as well in late March 1971. In his farewell remarks in 2002, Simon Dring said it was the second time he was ordered to leave Dhaka. What could be a greater shame than this? Even though his television channel ETV insisted that they presented their news and other programs in a fairly neutral and objective manner, we deported him for a perceived "bias" which is quite common with almost all media outlets in the world, especially in the democratic countries.



Even though ETV was back on air after about four and a half years under an interim government and Simon Dring returned to Bangladesh and launched another TV channel called Jamuna Television, we should apologize to his daughters and partner Fiona McPherson since he is no more for deporting him from Bangladesh in 2002.Simon Dring died on July 16 in Romania.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







