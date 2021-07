BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 29: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hasan, 7, son of Md Nur Hossain, a resident of Baghait Village in the upazila.

Nagar Union Parishad (UP) Member Alam Hossain said Hasan fell into a ditch nearby the house in the evening while playing beside it.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the ditch, the UP member added.