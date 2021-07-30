Drug peddler nabbed with foreign liquor in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 29: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a drug peddler along with 10 bottles of foreign liquor in the city on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Mohammad Jewel Rana, 19, son of late Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Dewanpara Village under Katakhali Police Station (PS) in the city.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Raninagar area under Boalia PS at around 8:30pm, and arrested Jewel Rana along with the 12.750 liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Boalia PS in this connection.






