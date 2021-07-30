RTPCR lab opens in Pabna

PABNA, July 29: A Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) was inaugurated at Pabna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in the town on Wednesday.

Following Health Ministry's order, it was established in Microbiology Department of the PMCH.

Everyday 96 samples can be tested for coronavirus in the lab.

Lawmaker from Pabna-5 Constituency and District Unit Awami League General Secretary Golam Farque Prince was present as chief guest while PMCH Principal Dr Bulbul Hasan presided over the programme.

Reserved women's seat lawmaker Nadia Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaur Rahman Laal, Deputy Commissioner Bishwas Russell Hossain, Superintendent of Pabna Police Mohibul Islam Khan and Civil Surgeon Dr Manisar Chowdhury, among others, were also present at the programme.








