Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

RTPCR lab opens in Pabna

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Our Correspondent

PABNA, July 29: A Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) was inaugurated at Pabna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in the town on Wednesday.
Following Health Ministry's order, it was established in Microbiology Department of the PMCH.
Everyday 96 samples can be tested for coronavirus in the lab.
Lawmaker from Pabna-5 Constituency and District Unit Awami League General Secretary Golam Farque Prince was present as chief guest while PMCH Principal Dr Bulbul Hasan presided over the programme.
Reserved women's seat lawmaker Nadia Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaur Rahman Laal, Deputy Commissioner Bishwas Russell Hossain, Superintendent of Pabna Police Mohibul Islam Khan and Civil Surgeon Dr Manisar Chowdhury, among others, were also present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor boy drowns
Drug peddler nabbed with foreign liquor in Rajshahi
RTPCR lab opens in Pabna
Golam Farque Prince, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating RTPCR
Eight people killed in road mishaps in six districts
Covid-19: 91 more people die, 3,157 more infected in 27 districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
2,000 families marooned at Ukhiya for downpour, hilly tide


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft