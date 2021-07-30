Eight people killed in road mishaps in six districts

Eight people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Cumilla, Chandpur, Sirajganj, Barishal, Moulvibazar and Gopalganj, in four days.

CUMILLA: Three day-labourers were killed as a covered van overturned on the road after hit a tractor in Chandina Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam, 40, Fayzar Rahman, 40 and covered van driver Liton, 40.

Tractor driver was critically injured in the accident that took place at around 8:15am in Harikhola area.

Iliotganj Police Outpost Inspector Ziaul Haque Chowdhury said a Dhaka-bound covered van hit a sand-laden tractor after its driver lost control over the steering and turned turtle on the road, leaving two dead on the spot and two others injured.

Later, Liton died on the way to a local hospital, the official added.

CHANDPUR: A motorcyclist was killed as a truck has dragged him to five kilometres in Sadar Upazila of Chandpur.

The accident happened in Mohamaya Bazar area on the Chandpur-Cumilla Regional Highway on Thursday morning.

Deceased Nasir Miji, 50, was a contractor by profession.

Eyewitnesses said Nasir got stuck under a Hajiganj-bound truck coming from opposite direction. Then the truck dragged Nasir to Mohamaya Bazar where the local people found him stuck under the vehicle and recovered the body of Nasir.

Confirming the accident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Model Police Station (PS) Abdur Rashid said police detained the truck driver and seized his vehicle.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Jawad, 35, an official of Brac Bank at Dharail Bazar under Bangala Union in Ullapara Upazila of the district. He was the son of late Ibrahim Sheikh of Nigdarpa Village in Kawnia Upazila of Rangpur.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahzahan Ali said a Dhaka-bound covered van hit a motorcycle carrying Abdur Jawad in Harinchara area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at around 11am, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, police seized the covered van and arrested its driver in this connection, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Jammadar, 34, son of Nizamul Haque, a resident of Piplita Village in Sadar Upazila of Jhalokati District.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Yasin in Khanjapur Battala area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Gaurnadi Highway PS Sergeant Mahabub Islam confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: A madrasa student was killed as his motorcycle hit a roadside electric pole in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Nurul Amin, 14, was the son of Haji Ali of Kalarajel Char Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place in Chatlapur area at around 11am, which left Nurul severely injured.

The injured was taken to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kulaura PS OC Binoy Bhushan Roy confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nargis Shikder, 35, daughter of Siddique Shikder of Tarashi Village in the upazila.

Kotalipara PS OC Aminul Islam said a truck hit a van carrying Nargis in Majhbari area on the Gopalganj-Kotalipara Road at around 12pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy, the OC added.









