Covid-19: 91 more people die, 3,157 more infected in 27 districts

A total of 91 more people died of and 3,157 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 21 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, eight districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Thakurgaon, Kishoreganj and Narayanganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 41 more people died of and 1,019 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose 91,568 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,335 including highest 612 in Khulna, followed by 540 in Kushtia, 334 in Jashore, 194 in Jhenidah, 157 in Chuadanga, 135 in Meherpur, 121 in Bagerhat 91 in Narail, 84 in Satkhira and 67 in Magura districts while 41 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 15 people were from Khulna, nine from Kushtia, five from Jhenidah, four from Jashore, three from Meherpur, two from Magura and Narail each, and one from Chuadanga districts in the division.

The new daily infections figure also shows increased compared to the previous day's figure of 866 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,435 on Wednesday.

Among the total infected people, 66,580 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,119 new recoveries found on Thursday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 12,915 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 92,085 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 68,203 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 218 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 248 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 279 were detected in Jashore, followed by 180 in Khulna, 149 in Kushtia, 96 in Meherpur, 70 in Jhenidah, 60 in Satkhira, 51 each in Magura and Bagerhat, 42 in Chuadanga and 41in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 23,465 in Khulna, 18,489 in Jashore, 14,050 in Kushtia, 7,424 in Jhenidah, 5,951 in Chuadanga 5,900 in Bagerhat, 5,573 in Satkhira, 4,058 in Narail, 3,696 in Meherpur and 2,923in Magura districts.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 17 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 12 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, one from Chapainawabganj, five from Pabna, three from Natore, two from Kushtia and one from Bogura districts.

Some 415 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

On the other hand, some 917 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 81,001 in the division.

Deputy Director of Health Dr Nazma Akter confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected people, the highest 218 are in Rajshahi, 209 in Pabna, 198 in Sirajganj, 106 in Bogura, 80 in Natore, 45 in Chapainawabganj, 31 in Naogaon and 30 in Joypurhat districts.

Among the total infected people, 57,452 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 794 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,281 people died of the virus in the division.

BOGURA: Nine more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Thursday.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Jahura Begum, 70, and Khadiza, 68, of Sadar Upazila, and Yusuf, 60, of Kahalu Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 542 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 112 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,617 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said a total of 502 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 112 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 22.31 per cent.

However, 138 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 16,249 in the district.

Currently, 242 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 195 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 98 at TMSS Hospital and 21 at different upazila health complexes in the district.

THAKURGAON: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, some 77 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours here.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said a total of 260 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 77 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 29.61 per cent.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 70 here.

Meanwhile, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,234 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner's office sources confirmed the informed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the total infected, 2,569 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 147 here.

Meanwhile, some 132 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 8,714 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 16 are in Sadar, nine in Hossainpur, six in Karimganj, 12 in Pakundia, 22 in Katiadi, four in Kuliarchar and Nikli each, 31 in Bhairab, 25 in Bajitpur, two in Austagram and one in Itna upazilas.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 3,887 in Sadar, 292 in Hossainpur, 330 in Karimganj, 258 in Tarail, 491 in Pakundia, 689 in Katiadi, 339 in Kuliarchar, 1,503 in Bhairab, 113 in Nikli, 565 in Bajitpur, 91 in Itna, 96 in Mithamoin and 60 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 6,450 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BARISHAL: A total of 13 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Five people including four women who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while eight others had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who were found positive for the virus, three were from Barishal, and one in Pirojpur and Jhalokati districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 442 in the division.

On the other hand, eight people died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal City in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 854 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 31,428 in the division.

A total of 2,303 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 854 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 33 per cent.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 13,265 in Barishal, 3,951 in Patuakhali, 3,402 in Bhola, 4,210 in Pirojpur, 2,746 in Barguna and 3,854 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, 18,465 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Twenty two more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

With the new cases, the total number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 1,819.

Samples of 22 people were collected in the last 24 hours. All of them tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 100 per cent, Dr Palash said.





