Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including a newlywed woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Noakhali, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Itna Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Afai Mia, 25, son of late Tufan Mia, was a resident of Purbagram Nayahati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Afai took poison in the house and felt sick.

The family members rushed him to Itna Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital for better treatment.

But, he died before being taken to the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Itna Police Station Mohammad Murshed Zaman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A newlywed woman has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday as she did not like her husband.

Deceased Lima Akter, 28, was the wife of Md Nanu Mia, 71, of Madina Nagar Village under Nijhum Dwip Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nanu Mia forcefully married Lima with the help of her mother. The couple was not on good terms since their marriage.

Centring the marriage, Lima locked into an altercation with her mother on Tuesday evening. Later, she took poison at night while her family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday and sent it to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nijhum Dwip Police Outpost In-Charge Sourajeet Barua confirmed the incident.









