2,000 families marooned at Ukhiya for downpour, hilly tide



The photo shows some houses damaged by gusty wind with downpour in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar. photo: observer

Gusty wind along with heavy rainfall also damaged at least 50 thatched houses. Three people were floated away by strong current of water.

On Tuesday Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid and Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nizam Uddin Ahmed inspected several affected areas including Palongkhali Union. Local inhabitants said, the body of missed Md Rubel, 22, son of Ismail of Maliarkkul area under Raja Palong Union, has been found.

On Wednesday afternoon, locals came to see his body floating on Rumkha Kulal Para Khal (Canal) near Koatbazar. He got washed away by heavy current the day before. Bodies of two others were also recovered. Still they remained unidentified.

In a visit it was found that at least 36 villages were flooded in the upazila. There are: Rumkha Chowdhury Para, Dhuramkhali, Napit Para, Houriaier Dwip, Uttar Borbeel, Patabari under Haldia Palong Union in the upazila, Ratna Palong Union's Sadrikata, Pachwim Ranta, Bhalukia Palong, Goyal Mara, Chakboita, Tulatuli, Khimchhari, Jalia Palong Union's Jumma Para, Painashia, Char Para, Sonar Para, Sonaichhari, Inani, Monkhali, Raja Palong Union's Tuturbeel, Pinjirkul, Sikdar Beel, Malvita, Falia Para, Harashia, Tipalong, Dargahbeel, Pukuria, Machhkaria, Kutu Palong, Palong Khali Union's Babu Khali, Thaingkhali, Anjuman Para, Rahmater Beel, and Palong Khali. Water has entered hundreds of houses in these villages.

Palong Khali Union Chairman M Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said, numerous shrimp enclosures have got sunken with fishes worth lakhs of taka floated away.

Upazila Agriculture Office sources said, huge damages occurred to betel leaf orchards, vegetable farms and Aman croplands in five unions.

Upazila Engineer Rabiul Islam said, due to heavy rainfall and hilly tide 20 village roads have got vandalised causing communication disruption.

Some 30 houses, including that of Md Yunus, son of Hanif of Babukhali Para (South-East of BGB Camp) in Ward No.-2 of Palong Khali Union and of Shahina Aktar, daughter of Boktar Ahmed, and others in Ward No.-9 have been damaged due to hill-slope sliding.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Jahangir Alam, union chairmen, members, different social organisations distributed cooked food and dry food among confined families.





