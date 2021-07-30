Pandemics and protests: Unrest grips developing countries

LONDON, July 29: Social unrest is sweeping developing countries, from Tunisia and South Africa to Colombia, as a reminder of income inequalities that have deepened during the COVID-19 crisis.

While developed countries have injected massive amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus to shelter economies and citizens since the pandemic began early last year, poorer countries lack the same firepower.

The chart below details some of the causes and consequences of civil unrest in the developing world:

Unrest is on the rise

According to the 2021 Global Peace Index, there has been a 244% increase in riots, general strikes and anti-government demonstrations around the world over the past decade.

Produced by the think tank Institute for Economics and Peace, the index ranks more than 160 countries and territories according to their peace.

However, the nature of such unrest has changed: tensions continue to mount from the economic blow of the pandemic. "Growing unease with lockdowns and growing economic uncertainty led to increased civil unrest in 2020," wrote the authors of the latest index report.

"Changing economic conditions in many countries increase the potential for political instability and violent demonstrations," the researchers said, adding that they recorded more than 5,000 pandemic-related violent incidents between January 2020 and April 2021.

They expect some relief in the short term.

Epidemic factor

From the bubonic plague in the Middle Ages to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, disease outbreaks have shaped politics, overturned social order and often caused unrest.

Epidemics reveal or worsen pre-existing fault lines; Researchers from the International Monetary Fund found that countries with more frequent and severe pandemics also experienced more unrest on average.

A pandemic could suppress unrest in the early stages, IMF economist Philip Barrett found - as seen last year, with the notable exceptions of Lebanon and the United States.

Then comes the risk - including an increased risk of a major political crisis that threatens to topple the government and which usually occurs in the two years following a severe pandemic.

Tunisia, whose already weak economy has been further ravaged by COVID-19, looks to be a prime example: President Kais Saied dismissed the government on Sunday after months of protests that followed the country's 2011 revolution. The biggest political crisis ever.

Triggers and Drivers

There are usually early warnings that the risks are increasing.

Higher living costs stemming from reforms such as the removal of food and fuel subsidies usually contribute. Another factor often seen is the dismantling of mechanisms such as an independent judiciary, free press or freedom of assembly, all of which allow for peaceful dissent, said Miha Hibernik at risk consultant Verisk Mapplecroft.

Add to the mix the presence of large marginalized groups - political or religious.

Examples abound: A small subway ticket price increase fueled Chile's 2019 protests, though deep complaints about income inequality were already boiling over.

In South Africa, deadly protests erupted in July following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. But they were also likely to be the culmination of stress due to lockdown-induced job losses.

"The 'spark' that ignites the protest is often the straw of the proverb that breaks the camel's back, and is impossible to predict," Hibernick said.

Macro effect

The economic fallout depends on the drivers and country-specific circumstances. Protests involving politics or elections often have a small effect - demonstrations following Enrique Pea Nieto's 2012 election as President of Mexico or Chile's 2013 presidential vote reduced GDP by 0.2 percentage points six months later. was, IMF researchers calculated.

But if the unrest is driven by socio-economic concerns, contractions tend to intensify, the fund said, citing the Hong Kong protests of July 2019 or France's 'yellow vest' unrest in 2018.

The IMF estimates that both reduced GDP by one percentage point.

"Performance triggered by a combination of both socio-economic and political factors - not unlike what we saw in Tunisia and Thailand earlier this year - had the biggest impact," said IMF's MetodijHadzi-Vaskov.

Weak institutions and limited policy space amplify the hit, meaning countries with weak pre-pandemic fundamentals will suffer the most, turning social discontent into unrest.

Market and Policy Making Impact

The IMF has calculated that stock markets in authoritarian countries suffer more losses during protests, falling 2% within three days of such an event and 4% in the following month.

Tunisia's dollar bonds fell after its latest political crisis. South Africa's rand slipped after protests broke out in the country, with disruptions in its busy shipping ports felt beyond its borders.

Some governments choose to pacify protesters with large handouts, but then face questions over the funding of the budget deficit. This can lead to higher borrowing costs - for example, Colombia trashed its credit rating after tax reforms and protests.

For YerlanSzydyakov, Amundi's global head of emerging markets, sometimes it's just about whether the government can survive.

"If we do not have social unity in a country, we have to try to understand how the government is planning to respond to that or is there some political force that comes and implements the change. " -REUTERS