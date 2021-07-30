Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Australia to return ‘stolen’ art to India

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

SYDNEY, July 29:Australia will return 14 artworks to India, including at least six believed to have been stolen or illegally exported, the National Gallery announced Thursday.
The Canberra gallery identified the works -- which include sculptures, photographs and a scroll -- as either stolen, looted or of unknown origin.
The collection is composed largely of "religious and cultural artefacts" worth a total of about US$2.2 million, including some dating back to the 12th century. Gallery director Nick Mitzevich told AFP the works were set to be returned to the Indian government within months.
"It's a relief that they can be returned to the Indian people, and it's a resolution for the National Gallery to close a very difficult chapter of our history," he said.
Thirteen of the works are connected to alleged trafficker Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan art dealer who was the subject of a massive US federal investigation known as Operation Hidden Idol.
Kapoor, who is awaiting trial, denies all charges.
The National Gallery of Australia has already returned several other works it acquired via Kapoor, including a US$5 million bronze statue of the Hindu god Shiva that had been stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemics and protests: Unrest grips developing countries
Australia to return ‘stolen’ art to India
Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran ‘cannot go on indefinitely’
A Lebanese army helicopter drops water on a forest fire in the Qubayyat
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Israel to issue 16,000 more work permits for Palestinians
India skips key London climate meet
Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft