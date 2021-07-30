India and Sri Lanka players get a new look

Several players and members of the current India and Sri Lankan squads had their hair cut recently.

They were given the "new look" in their individual hotel rooms.

According to the sources in Sri Lanka, the hair-stylist Damith Chandika, working with the Ramani Fernando Salons (in-housed at Hotel Taj Samudra) was hired by both team members.

"Dimuth Chandika spent about two weeks in a bio-bubble and went to their hotel rooms on a specified date and time", the source, speaking exclusively, said.

Indian team is staying in Taj Samudra, whereas the host team is in Cinnamon Grand in Colombo.

Later, speaking exclusively, the hair stylist Damith Chandika said, "I am proud to be able to give new looks to these players. Sri Lanka's past and present cricketers have regularly been visiting our salon and it was indeed a good experience to treat the Indian players. They were very friendly and co-operative. However, my conversation with the Indian players was limited because of the language problem".

Captain Shikhar Dhawan, coach Rahul Dravid, all-rounders Hardik & Krunal Pandya brothers and few others from the Indian camp used this service.

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Praveen Jayawickrema, Pathum Nissanka, bowling coach Chaminda Vaas and many others also had their hair cut with this stylist.













