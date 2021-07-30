Video
Pollard shines before Windies and Pakistan T20 abandoned

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

BRIDGETOWN, JULY 29: Persistent rainfall forced the abandonment of the first T20 International of a four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan as a no-result at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.
After steady rain delayed the start of play by almost three hours and reduced the match to nine overs-per-side, West Indies totalled 85 for five batting first.
Captain Kieron Pollard top-scored with an unbeaten 22 while seamer Hasan Ali led the bowling effort for the visitors with figures of two for 11 off two overs.    -AFP


