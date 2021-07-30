Tigers return home with three crowns



Bangladesh National Cricket Team reached Dhaka on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

Tigers stepped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:00am (BST) by a Qatar Airways Flight and entered into the bio-secure bubble straight from the airport. Team Bangladesh are to stay in three-day quarantine at Hotel Intercontinental and will start practicing on August 01 ahead of the five-match T20i series against touring Australia.

During their visit Tigers clinch the title of one-off Test followed by they swept hosts cleanly in the three-match ODI series. They seal the title of T20i series 2-1 before leaving Harare on July 28.

Bangladesh are going to play without their four key players of the format. Mushfiqur Rahim, Aminul Islam Biplob and Liton Das returned Bangladesh from Zimbabwe for family reasons and are unable to play due to stricter conditions imposed by Cricket Australia.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal in the contrary is in eight-week rest due to niggle on his knee, who sure to miss the series and even the next series against New Zealand.

The five matches between Bangladesh and Australia are slated for August 03, 04, 06, 07 and 09 respectively. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the underlit affairs.

Bangladesh Squad:

Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan.





