Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's tour of Bangladesh 2021

Aussies in Tigers' den after four years

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Sports Reporter

Australian Cricket Team arrived in Dhaka on Thursday afterniin ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting from August 3. photo: BCB

Australian Cricket Team arrived in Dhaka on Thursday afterniin ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting from August 3. photo: BCB

Australia Cricket Team reached in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon from Caribbean Islands to play five-match T20i series against team Tigers starting from August 03.
Aussies touched Bangladesh soil at 4:10pm (BST) and soared in the Hotel Intercontinental after brief customs protocol at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Visitors will start practicing on August 1 after three-day mandatory quarantine.
Australian regular skipper Aaron Finch ruled out of the series, who sustained injury during T20i series against West Indies and missed the subsequent ODI series. Alex Carey was the acting captain in ODI side against West Indies. CA however, yet to name the T20i skipper for the Bangladesh series.
Earlier a bunch of senior cricketers unnamed from back-to-back tours in West Indies and Bangladesh. Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson, who missed the series against West Indies, continue to remain outside the squad.
Australia made their last Bangladesh visit in 2017 to play two-match Test series and shared the title with Tigers wining one against one defeat.
The five-match long series will be covered within a span of seven days! The 20-over a side series will be held on August 03, 04, 06, 07 and 09 respectively starting from 6:00pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the underlit affairs.
Australia squad: Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Riley Meredith, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.
Reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian badminton star Sindhu finds peace of mind amid expectations
Support for SKorean Olympian after sexist abuse online
Transgender judge paddles own canoe at Tokyo Olympics
Djokovic cruises past Nishikori and into Olympic semis
Dressel claims Olympic 100m freestyle crown for first individual gold
18 athletes barred from Olympics over drug-test standards
Surprise golden double for China's 'butterfly queen' Zhang
India and Sri Lanka players get a new look


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft