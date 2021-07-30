Aussies in Tigers' den after four years



Australian Cricket Team arrived in Dhaka on Thursday afterniin ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting from August 3. photo: BCB

Aussies touched Bangladesh soil at 4:10pm (BST) and soared in the Hotel Intercontinental after brief customs protocol at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Visitors will start practicing on August 1 after three-day mandatory quarantine.

Australian regular skipper Aaron Finch ruled out of the series, who sustained injury during T20i series against West Indies and missed the subsequent ODI series. Alex Carey was the acting captain in ODI side against West Indies. CA however, yet to name the T20i skipper for the Bangladesh series.

Earlier a bunch of senior cricketers unnamed from back-to-back tours in West Indies and Bangladesh. Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson, who missed the series against West Indies, continue to remain outside the squad.

Australia made their last Bangladesh visit in 2017 to play two-match Test series and shared the title with Tigers wining one against one defeat.

The five-match long series will be covered within a span of seven days! The 20-over a side series will be held on August 03, 04, 06, 07 and 09 respectively starting from 6:00pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the underlit affairs.

Australia squad: Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Riley Meredith, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.

Reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.





Australia Cricket Team reached in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon from Caribbean Islands to play five-match T20i series against team Tigers starting from August 03.Aussies touched Bangladesh soil at 4:10pm (BST) and soared in the Hotel Intercontinental after brief customs protocol at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Visitors will start practicing on August 1 after three-day mandatory quarantine.Australian regular skipper Aaron Finch ruled out of the series, who sustained injury during T20i series against West Indies and missed the subsequent ODI series. Alex Carey was the acting captain in ODI side against West Indies. CA however, yet to name the T20i skipper for the Bangladesh series.Earlier a bunch of senior cricketers unnamed from back-to-back tours in West Indies and Bangladesh. Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson, who missed the series against West Indies, continue to remain outside the squad.Australia made their last Bangladesh visit in 2017 to play two-match Test series and shared the title with Tigers wining one against one defeat.The five-match long series will be covered within a span of seven days! The 20-over a side series will be held on August 03, 04, 06, 07 and 09 respectively starting from 6:00pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the underlit affairs.Australia squad: Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Riley Meredith, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff.Reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.