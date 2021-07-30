Video
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Sports

2020 Olympic Games

Diya Siddique eliminated from Recurve singles

Applauded by all for brilliance, endeavour

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Archery youngster in red and green Diya Siddique was eliminated from the first round of women's Recurve singles of the Archery event of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Thursday at Yumenoshima Park Archery field in Japan.
The 17-year old archer had shown brilliance while having a good fight in the first round of the event. The young archer was defeated by an experienced and more advanced opponent Karyna Dziominskaya of Belarus by 5-6 set points in a tough game. Although the Bangladesh archer lost the game, she was flooded with appreciation from all for trying till the end against such a good opponent.
In the round, Diya faced an opponent who superior to her by 124 ranks in the world stage. Despite that, she tried her best and kept fighting till the end.
Diya won the first set by 23-22 while her opponent returned in the next one winning by 26-25 points. The third set was a 25-25 tie. Although the Bangladesh start archer lost the fourth set by 25-27 points she stood back and equalised the margin winning the next set by 27-25 points. Thus the match went for a shoot-off where Diya scored nine while her opponent from Belarus scored ten. It was indeed a close fight and Diya lost it in the shoot-off by only one point.
Surely that matter will upset her a while but the truth is that this teenager got potentials ahead to do something in future, probably in the next Olympic!
Earlier on Tuesday, country's ace archer Ruman Shana was also eliminated from men's Recurve singles losing by 1 point.  


