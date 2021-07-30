Video
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced that passenger flights from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are to be suspended further and will not operate before August 7.
On an update posted on the carrier's website, it said the delay in reopening routes was "in line with UAE Government directives".
Flights, which have been suspended since April, were scheduled to resume on July 31, although the ban has now been extended as a result of concerns of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.
The move also applies to passengers who have connected through the four countries in the last 14 days, who will "not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE", according to a statement on the carrier's website.
UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid?19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airway announced that flights to India would remain suspended until August 2 at the very earliest.



