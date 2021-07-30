Video
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive session on Thursday as investors took fresh stakes, following announcement of an expansionary monetary policy by Bangladesh Bank on the day.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 8.06 points or 0.12 per cent to 6,425, the highest since its inception on January 27, 2013, designed by Standard and Poor's (S&P) based on the free-float methodology, replacing the then key index - DGEN.
However, the all-time high DGEN was 8,918 recorded on December 5, 2010, when the market saw a bull run before a crash.
Two other indices also ended higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.39 points to finish at 2,327 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.63 points to close at 1,401, at the close of the trading.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 15.21 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 12 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 13.61 billion.
Loser, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 167 ended lower, 159 higher while 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 234,503 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 506.97 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 13.68 points to 18,635 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 8.0 points to 11,190 at close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 141 advanced, 138 declined and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.23 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 458 million.


