BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners

Bangladesh is searching business partners from the United States, not assistance as the America is ahead in terms of economic development, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

"We are searching business partners from foreign countries. We don't want assistance rather we need business partners here as the America is ahead in terms of economic development," Shibli Rubayat told the secondphase of Bangladesh investment roadshow in the US capital.

"During the last 1 year and 3 months, the share market of Bangladesh has performed the best. Although Bangladesh is a small country, high dividends can be earned by investing here. Investors get good returns from the stock market," he added, reports Dhaka-based news portal risingbd.com.

The second phase of the roadshow was held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel ballroom, Washington DC at 10am local time (8pm in Bangladesh Time) on Wednesday (28 July 2021).

He also assured that Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority BIDA are working relentlessly in Bangladesh for the convenience of traders and investors.

"They are providing one stop service for traders and investors there. There is a bunch of educated, skilled and hardworking manpower in Bangladesh which is our great resource."

'If you invest in Bangladesh, you will find a group of well-educated successful businessmen in our country as business partners. Bangladesh is now a great place to invest,' Prof Shibli Rubayat echoed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's private sector adviser Salman F Rahman, Senior Finance Secretary of the ministry of finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam were present among others in the second roadshow.

The main title of the weeklong roadshow is- 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.' The roadshow will run until August 2 in four cities across the United States.

Earlier, the weeklong roadshow, an initiative of BSEC, to showcase the strength and opportunities of business and investment in Bangladesh for the investors abroad, was started from Manhattan, New York on July 26, last. Bangladeshi multinational electronics giant Walton is the center of attention and attraction of expatriate Bangladeshis in this roadshow as it is one of sponsors of this mega international event.

Walton's ten-member high-level delegation joined the mega event as Walton is emphasizing this roadshow in order to make its place among the top giants in the global market soon.

The third phase of the roadshow is scheduled to be held today (Friday) at the Inter Continental Los Angeles Downtown, Los Angeles. Developing international trade and investment through both portfolio investment and FDI by the expatriates and foreign investors is the key target of this roadshow, and the distinguished delegates are going to demonstrate the strength and opportunities of rising Bangladesh for investors from abroad.

The final roadshow will be held on August 2 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley. To demonstrate the scenario and the opportunities to the investors, the distinguished delegates will join in a US-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit along with tech industry conglomerates and investors at this roadshow.







