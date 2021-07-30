BKB launches apps for pilot activities



Piloting of digital mobile apps named "BKB APPs" of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) is inaugurated at the bank's Head Office recently. This apps has been developed for making financial transactions easy and rapid for all the customers under financial inclusion and quality access to credit programme, says a press release.The Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Nasiruzzaman formally inaugurated the ceremony.The Managing Director of the bank Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Deputy Managing Director Shirin Akhter and all the General Managers along with concerned officials were present on the occasion.