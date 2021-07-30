FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce

The Half Yearly Business Development Conference of Dhaka North and Dhaka South Zone of First Security Islami Bank Limited held recently by using digital platform, says a press release.

The conference was presided over by Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.

Among others, Higher Authority of the bank, Zonal Heads and Branch Managers of Dhaka North and Dhaka South zone participated in the Conference.

The conference reviewed the operational performance of individual branches for the period of January-June, 2021 and delivered directions to attain targets set for remaining periods of the year.







