Premier Bank launches system for collecting govt T bills

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:26 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd introduced Automated Challan System (ACS) through digital platform recently, an initiative of the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank.
Automated Challan System programme was inaugurated by Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal, as Chief Guest, says a press release.
Premier Bank Muhammed Ali attended the programme as a special guest.
The virtual session was presided over by Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank M. Reazul Karim, A.K.M Mokhlesur Rahman, Consultant, Automated Challan System Project and Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, The Premier Bank Limited and other high officials were also present during the inauguration.
This automated service will allow the customer to pay their Treasury Challan Bills from any branch of The Premier Bank Limited which will ensure smooth payment of Govt. Treasury Bills without any hassle. The service will allow to deposit value added tax (Vat), tax, government fees and other payments in a fast and safe way. The system will also reduce the possibility of fraud.


