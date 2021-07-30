Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ArcelorMittal to invest $10b to cut emissions by 25pc

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal

ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal

PARIS, July 29: ArcelorMittal, the world's top steel firm, announced Thursday it will invest $10 billion to cut its global carbon emissions by a quarter by the end of the decade.
The company also increased its European target to a 35-percent reduction by the end of the decade.
ArcelorMittal, which had already set itself a 2050 target to make its operations carbon neutral, plans to launch its first carbon-neutral facility in Spain by 2025.
"As the world's most prolific material, steel can make a huge contribution to the decarbonisation of the global economy," CEO Aditya Mittal said in a statement.
"Zero carbon-emissions steel has the potential to be the backbone of the buildings, infrastructure, industry and machinery, and transport systems that will enable governments, customers and investors to meet their net-zero commitments," he added.
The company's reduction targets do not take into account indirect emissions, however, such as those during transport of raw materials.
ArcelorMittal also released its second quarter results that show the company is benefitting from strong demand for steel.
The Luxembourg-headquartered group posted a net profit of $4 billion (3.4 billion euros) for the quarter and $6.3 billion for the first half of the year, the best half-year performance for the firm since 2008.
Sales rose by 19 percent to $19.3 billion.
It also raised its forecast for the increase in global steel demand this year.
ArcelorMittal now sees demand rising by 7.5 to 8.5 percent, up from its earlier estimate of an increase of between 4.5 and 5.5 percent.
The firm also unveiled a share buyback programme worth $2.2 billion.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7
‘Comparison between BD, India GDP growth improper’
BD apparel, shoe exports rise as brands shift from China
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high
BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners
Bangladesh Bank CGS Unit General Manager S.M. Mohsin Hossain
BKB launches apps for pilot activities
FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft