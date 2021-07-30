Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

itel Mobile launches new smartphone

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

itel Mobile Bangladesh has officially launched Vision 2 Plus 3+64GB in the Bangladesh market with a range of exciting features and specifications.
The brand new upgraded edition of the Vision series includes increased 3+64GB storage, 6.8" HD+ Waterdrop notch Display, a massive 5000mAh battery with a stylish design, says a press release.
 Phone's memory plays an important role in phone's performance. The bigger the RAM, the more software the phone runs smoothly; While the bigger the ROM, the more data it can store. Usually, a phone with big RAM is not easy to get stuck. So far, the normal RAM of the smartphones generally is 2G, but this time, itel Vision 2 Plus equipped with 3GB RAM and Octa-core 1.6GHz processor, it can run multiple apps with ease. With a 64GB ROM, you'll have enough storage for all your favorite apps, videos, pictures, and music. Store more and experience more. It runs in Android 10 (Go edition) with some pre-installed apps.
What's more, itel Vision 2 Plus has a massive battery life, which guarantees you long hours of uninterrupted usage. Equipped with a 5000mAh Battery (with AI Power Master), it will provide 41 days Standby with SIM card, 49 hours (2G) phone call, 84 hours of music playing, and 24 hours of video watching. As a whole, the itel Vision 2 Plus is a decent smartphone and a budget device. Experience this new Vision 2 Plus smartphone at itel store.  To learn more about itel Vision 2 Plus: https://www.itel-mobile.com/bd/products/smart-phone/vision/vision2-plus/


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7
‘Comparison between BD, India GDP growth improper’
BD apparel, shoe exports rise as brands shift from China
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high
BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners
Bangladesh Bank CGS Unit General Manager S.M. Mohsin Hossain
BKB launches apps for pilot activities
FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft