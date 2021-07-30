itel Mobile launches new smartphone

itel Mobile Bangladesh has officially launched Vision 2 Plus 3+64GB in the Bangladesh market with a range of exciting features and specifications.

The brand new upgraded edition of the Vision series includes increased 3+64GB storage, 6.8" HD+ Waterdrop notch Display, a massive 5000mAh battery with a stylish design, says a press release.

Phone's memory plays an important role in phone's performance. The bigger the RAM, the more software the phone runs smoothly; While the bigger the ROM, the more data it can store. Usually, a phone with big RAM is not easy to get stuck. So far, the normal RAM of the smartphones generally is 2G, but this time, itel Vision 2 Plus equipped with 3GB RAM and Octa-core 1.6GHz processor, it can run multiple apps with ease. With a 64GB ROM, you'll have enough storage for all your favorite apps, videos, pictures, and music. Store more and experience more. It runs in Android 10 (Go edition) with some pre-installed apps.

What's more, itel Vision 2 Plus has a massive battery life, which guarantees you long hours of uninterrupted usage. Equipped with a 5000mAh Battery (with AI Power Master), it will provide 41 days Standby with SIM card, 49 hours (2G) phone call, 84 hours of music playing, and 24 hours of video watching. As a whole, the itel Vision 2 Plus is a decent smartphone and a budget device. Experience this new Vision 2 Plus smartphone at itel store. To learn more about itel Vision 2 Plus: https://www.itel-mobile.com/bd/products/smart-phone/vision/vision2-plus/





