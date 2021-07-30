Video
Jiban Bima premium payment now in Nagad

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Clients of state-owned Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC) now can pay their insurance premium through Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, as a deal on this was signed between the two entities.
The deal was signed by Nagad Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed and JBC General Manager (Finance and Accounts) Sheikh Kamal Hossain at JBC Head Office in the capital on Tuesday.
JBC Chairman Md. Maksudul Hasan Khan was the chief guest at the signing ceremony attended by JBC Managing Director Md Zahurul Haque.
Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed said: "We are very happy today with this collaboration with one of the pioneer insurance company of the country and now our users can pay their premium anytime effortlessly."
He said: "Nagad has acquired more than 5 crore customers within such a short time along with daily transection of Tk 700 crore. With the revolutionary solution like digital KYC we have reduced the registration hassle which helped the financial inclusion in the country."
JBC Managing Director marked this collaboration with a state-run mobile financial service as a milestone saying: "We hope majority of our premium collection of Tk 700 crore comes through Nagad. As we both are state-run organization, it will ultimately help the government and the people."
Stressing on more digital innovation like Nagad, JBC said: "Such innovation proves that we have already passing the Digital Bangladesh era which was a government vision. Now more innovation should come and such collaboration should get more publicity."
Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Jiban Bima Corporation General Manager (Development and ICT) were present in the occasion among others.         
Earlier, Nagad has joined hands with MetLife insurance for premium payment channel and currently so far the state owned mobile financial service also has partnership with 27 insurance companies for collecting their premiums through Nagad.


