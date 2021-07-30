Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

German unemployment rate drops in July

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BERLIN, July 29: Germany's unemployment rate dropped to 5.7 percent in July, the federal labour agency said Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy rebounded in the summer after coronavirus restrictions were loosened in May.
Seasonally adjusted figures showed the number of unemployed people had dropped by a dramatic 91,000 this month, with the unemployment rate falling from 5.9 percent in June.
"The situation in the jobs market is continuing to improve. Despite the beginning of the summer holidays, there has been another significant decrease in joblessness and underemployment," said Detlef Scheele, head of the BA federal labour agency.
"The employment figures continue to grow, and businesses are now looking for more employees," he added, pointing to the 744,000 new jobs which were registered this month, 171,000 more than in July 2020.
Before the pandemic struck last year and brought entire sectors of the economy to a standstill, Germany's unemployment rate had hovered at record lows of around five percent.
The country relied heavily on subsidised short-time work schemes to weather the economic storm, with nearly six million Germans placed on reduced hours at the peak of the health crisis last April.
The scheme was still supporting 2.23 million people according to the latest available figures in May, the agency said. In raw figures, the number of people in unemployment is now at just below 2.6 million.
Restaurants, shops and cultural venues have been open in Europe's largest economy since restrictions were eased in May, although case numbers have begun to rise again in recent weeks, fuelling fears of a fourth wave.
As the more contagious Delta variant pushes up infection rates, Germany's vaccination rate has also slowed after a surge in the spring.
With just over half the population now fully vaccinated, the country is still some way off the 80 percent targeted for herd immunity.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7
‘Comparison between BD, India GDP growth improper’
BD apparel, shoe exports rise as brands shift from China
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high
BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners
Bangladesh Bank CGS Unit General Manager S.M. Mohsin Hossain
BKB launches apps for pilot activities
FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft