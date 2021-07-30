Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD Edtech startup Shikho raises $1.3m seed money

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Bangladesh-based EdTech starup Shikho, aiming to make education accessible and affordable in the country on Wednesday announced raising record $1.3 million in seed money to initiate a project.
EdTech, a combination of education and technology, refers to hardware and software designed to enhance teacher-led learning in classrooms and improve students' education outcomes.
Shikho was created to make supplementary education more accessible and affordable. The company co-led by returning investor LearnStart (the seed fund of edtech investment firm Learn Capital) and Anchorless Bangladesh.
The round also included participation from Wavemaker Partners and Ankur Nagpal, founder and chief executive officer of online course platform Teachable. Shikho's last round of funding was $275,000 in pre-seed financing last year from LearnStart and strategic angel investors.
Founded in April 2019 by CEO Shahir Chowdhury, Shikho is focused on grades 9, 10, 11 and 12, with plans to introduce content for grades 6 up to university level and continuous education.
Its learning material, created by educators and subject experts, is based on the Bangladeshi National Curriculum. To keep students engaged, it uses gamification techniques, like points, leaderboards and virtual awards.
Shahir Chowdhury, previously worked in finance and business, including as a director at HSBC UK's Private Bank, and chief operating officer Zeeshan Zakaria, who also worked in finance before becoming a mathematics teacher, according to a report of TechCrunch, an American online newspaper focusing on high tech and startup companies
Chowdhury and Zakaria grew up in Dhaka before moving to the United Kingdom, where they went to university. Chowdhury said even while working in finance, his goal was to launch a socially impactful business in Bangladesh.
At first, Chowdhury looked at fintech because of his career experience, but realized there were already many players focused on financial inclusion in Bangladesh, like bKash. He started thinking about education - Chowdhury's father is a retired professor and his mother still teaches high school. Then by coincidence, he worked on a client report about the emergence of Indian and Chinese edtech startups, like Byju's and Toppr.
"I tried to understand what edtech was and why it was working in those markets and why it didn't exist in Bangladesh," said Chowdhury. "When I looked at that closely, there was no reason for it not to exist in Bangladesh. From a macroeconomic perspective, you have all the elements you need. You have a very large population, about 165 million people, and half of that is under the age of 25."
Chowdhury reached out to Zakaria to lead Shikho's academic programming. Shikho's goal is to find more engaging and effective ways to teach students material from the Bangladesh National Curriculum.
"Not much has changed since my dad was in grade 10 in terms of the syllabus," said Zakaria. "I'm not a politician, so I can't bring about change there, but I can change how it's delivered. We deliver the curriculum in a way that has never been seen before in terms of the pedagogical experience."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7
‘Comparison between BD, India GDP growth improper’
BD apparel, shoe exports rise as brands shift from China
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high
BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners
Bangladesh Bank CGS Unit General Manager S.M. Mohsin Hossain
BKB launches apps for pilot activities
FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft