BD Edtech startup Shikho raises $1.3m seed money

Bangladesh-based EdTech starup Shikho, aiming to make education accessible and affordable in the country on Wednesday announced raising record $1.3 million in seed money to initiate a project.

EdTech, a combination of education and technology, refers to hardware and software designed to enhance teacher-led learning in classrooms and improve students' education outcomes.

Shikho was created to make supplementary education more accessible and affordable. The company co-led by returning investor LearnStart (the seed fund of edtech investment firm Learn Capital) and Anchorless Bangladesh.

The round also included participation from Wavemaker Partners and Ankur Nagpal, founder and chief executive officer of online course platform Teachable. Shikho's last round of funding was $275,000 in pre-seed financing last year from LearnStart and strategic angel investors.

Founded in April 2019 by CEO Shahir Chowdhury, Shikho is focused on grades 9, 10, 11 and 12, with plans to introduce content for grades 6 up to university level and continuous education.

Its learning material, created by educators and subject experts, is based on the Bangladeshi National Curriculum. To keep students engaged, it uses gamification techniques, like points, leaderboards and virtual awards.

Shahir Chowdhury, previously worked in finance and business, including as a director at HSBC UK's Private Bank, and chief operating officer Zeeshan Zakaria, who also worked in finance before becoming a mathematics teacher, according to a report of TechCrunch, an American online newspaper focusing on high tech and startup companies

Chowdhury and Zakaria grew up in Dhaka before moving to the United Kingdom, where they went to university. Chowdhury said even while working in finance, his goal was to launch a socially impactful business in Bangladesh.

At first, Chowdhury looked at fintech because of his career experience, but realized there were already many players focused on financial inclusion in Bangladesh, like bKash. He started thinking about education - Chowdhury's father is a retired professor and his mother still teaches high school. Then by coincidence, he worked on a client report about the emergence of Indian and Chinese edtech startups, like Byju's and Toppr.

"I tried to understand what edtech was and why it was working in those markets and why it didn't exist in Bangladesh," said Chowdhury. "When I looked at that closely, there was no reason for it not to exist in Bangladesh. From a macroeconomic perspective, you have all the elements you need. You have a very large population, about 165 million people, and half of that is under the age of 25."

Chowdhury reached out to Zakaria to lead Shikho's academic programming. Shikho's goal is to find more engaging and effective ways to teach students material from the Bangladesh National Curriculum.

"Not much has changed since my dad was in grade 10 in terms of the syllabus," said Zakaria. "I'm not a politician, so I can't bring about change there, but I can change how it's delivered. We deliver the curriculum in a way that has never been seen before in terms of the pedagogical experience."










