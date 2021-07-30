Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 165.58 cr river banks protection projects taken for Pirgonj Upazila

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Mizanur Rahman

Pirgonj upazila in the Karatoya river basin in Rangpur district is a flood washed area. The Ministry of Water Resources is going to undertake projects for prevention of river erosion, river bank protection and digging of water bodies.
A project titled 'River bank conservation, re-excavation of small rivers, canals and beels and elimination of waterlogging' has already been proposed to the Planning Commission for the upazila. Its initial cost has been estimated at Tk 165.58 crore.
The Water Resources ministry plans to irrigate land, save vast areas in the valley from river bank erosion, carry out excavation of water bodies and repair damages to local haats and educational establishments by implementing the project.
Once the project is implemented it will be possible to produce an additional 11,606 metric tonnes of paddy and 2,582 metric tonnes of other crops in area.
Several Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on January 24 this year after receiving a proposal from the Water Resources ministry. The plan was later revised based on the suggestion of the meeting.
The project will be presented before Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its next meeting. Bangladesh Water Development Board will implement the project from this year to June 2023.
The Pirgonj upazila which is on the bank of river Karatoya becomes over flooded during rainy season, the river banks become broken and houses, cultivable lands, government infrastructure, roads, bridges and culverts were damaged.
Besides, there are many small rivers, canals and reservoirs in 15 unions of the upazila. But since they have not been excavated for a long time, they have become filled up causing water-logging. On the other hand irrigation facilities are not available. Fish farming impacted.
The ministry officials said under this project 10.96 km river bank conservation work will be carried out. In addition, 42.26 km of rivers or canals will be re-excavated and two combined regulators will be set up.
Member of the Planning Commission, Ramendra Nath Biswas said the project would remove water logging in the upazila. Besides, irrigation will be developed, opportunities for fish farmin to be increased and protect 1500 hectares of fertile agricultural land. Fish farms, forestry will be protected.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7
‘Comparison between BD, India GDP growth improper’
BD apparel, shoe exports rise as brands shift from China
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high
BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners
Bangladesh Bank CGS Unit General Manager S.M. Mohsin Hossain
BKB launches apps for pilot activities
FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft