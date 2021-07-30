Tk 165.58 cr river banks protection projects taken for Pirgonj Upazila

Pirgonj upazila in the Karatoya river basin in Rangpur district is a flood washed area. The Ministry of Water Resources is going to undertake projects for prevention of river erosion, river bank protection and digging of water bodies.

A project titled 'River bank conservation, re-excavation of small rivers, canals and beels and elimination of waterlogging' has already been proposed to the Planning Commission for the upazila. Its initial cost has been estimated at Tk 165.58 crore.

The Water Resources ministry plans to irrigate land, save vast areas in the valley from river bank erosion, carry out excavation of water bodies and repair damages to local haats and educational establishments by implementing the project.

Once the project is implemented it will be possible to produce an additional 11,606 metric tonnes of paddy and 2,582 metric tonnes of other crops in area.

Several Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on January 24 this year after receiving a proposal from the Water Resources ministry. The plan was later revised based on the suggestion of the meeting.

The project will be presented before Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its next meeting. Bangladesh Water Development Board will implement the project from this year to June 2023.

The Pirgonj upazila which is on the bank of river Karatoya becomes over flooded during rainy season, the river banks become broken and houses, cultivable lands, government infrastructure, roads, bridges and culverts were damaged.

Besides, there are many small rivers, canals and reservoirs in 15 unions of the upazila. But since they have not been excavated for a long time, they have become filled up causing water-logging. On the other hand irrigation facilities are not available. Fish farming impacted.

The ministry officials said under this project 10.96 km river bank conservation work will be carried out. In addition, 42.26 km of rivers or canals will be re-excavated and two combined regulators will be set up.

Member of the Planning Commission, Ramendra Nath Biswas said the project would remove water logging in the upazila. Besides, irrigation will be developed, opportunities for fish farmin to be increased and protect 1500 hectares of fertile agricultural land. Fish farms, forestry will be protected.















