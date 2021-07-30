Drug authority okays BUET-developed cheap ventilator

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved the BUET-developed cheap ventilator especially to support Covid-19 patients amid the soaring demand for oxygen support in the pandemic.

The DGDA approved the device named Oxyjet, innovated by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), in a limited scale, a senior officials at the DGDA said.

"We approved the BUET-developed ventilator in a small amount of production and use in the initial stage. 200 units of the device will initially be manufactured. And, if these products can ensure safety and work properly, we will consider mass production."

Clinical trials of the ventilator began in May at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

According to BUET, the device can be used as an alternative to a high-flow nasal cannula subject, and mass use can be suggested following a third phase trial. It can supply oxygen from cylindered oxygen or tanks with a maximum of 15 litres of oxygen to a patient.

BUET team said that the device can supply 60 litres of high-flow oxygen to a patient in the general bed of the hospital with a cost of only between Tk 20,000 and Tk 25,000 while a high-flow nasal cannula support cost patients about Tk 250,000 to Tk 500,000.

BUET assistant Professor Taufiq Hasan and his team members from BUET; Meemnur Rashid, Kawsar Ahmed, Farhan Muhib, Kayser Ahmed, and Saidur Rahman developed the device.

