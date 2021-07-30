Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 7:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New mobile financial service ‘tap’ launched

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, also chairman of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, inaugurates operations of new mobile financial service Tap an event held at the Trust Bank head office in the city on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, also chairman of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, inaugurates operations of new mobile financial service Tap an event held at the Trust Bank head office in the city on Thursday.

Trust Bank and Asian tech giant Axiata on Wednesday launched new mobile financial and payment service Trust Axiata Pay, styled as 'tap' in a bid to expand mobile based transactions.
Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, who is also chairman of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, the company that owns 'tap', announced the commercial operation of the country's newest mobile financial and payment service in an inaugural ceremony held at the Trust Bank head office in the city, said a press release.
"In this technological era mobile financial service or MFS is a very fitting and useful technological tool. This is why Trust Bank Limited - a company of the Army Welfare Trust - has partnered with Axiata Digital Services to launch the Trust Axiata Pay or 'tap'. I am honoured and proud to have been able to launch such a service to coincide with the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence. I hope that we will be able to bring this service to the doorsteps of people Inshallah," said Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.
Humaira Azam, managing director and chief executive officer of Trust Bank Limited, said, "Trust Bank aims to provide the best banking services to the people of the country. This is the reason for our partnership with Axiata Group. I believe digital transaction services can reach new heights through this partnership."
The Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We are happy to be able to launch 'tap' at the year of the golden jubilee of our independence. We believe the people of the country will welcome this initiative by the Bangladesh Army and Trust Bank Limited. Trust Axiata Digital Limited will become an icon of trust in mobile banking in the country."
BSS adds: Trust Axiata Digital Limited was founded in May last year as a mobile financial services company. The company is a joint venture between Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.
Formed under the Bangladesh Mobile Financial Services Regulations, 2018, Trust Axiata Digital Limited will operate as a Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and a Payment Service Provider (PSP) in Bangladesh.
`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge and e-commerce.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates extends flight suspension from S Asia till Aug 7
‘Comparison between BD, India GDP growth improper’
BD apparel, shoe exports rise as brands shift from China
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSEX hits 8-yr high
BD investment roadshow in Washington seeks partners
Bangladesh Bank CGS Unit General Manager S.M. Mohsin Hossain
BKB launches apps for pilot activities
FSIBL Dhaka zones holds H1 business dev confce


Latest News
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Vacation at schools, colleges extended up to August 31
Helena Jahangir may be arrested at any moment
BPL resumes Friday
'Dhakai Muslin House' to be set up :Gazi
DU teachers to get grants on each published research
DSEX hits record high
Facebook pays Tk 2.44cr VAT, Google, Amazon, Microsoft to pay soon
State Minister for Labour urges owners not to retrench workers in pandemic
1 lakh people stranded in Bagerhat as flooding worsens
Most Read News
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Successor versus nominee conflict
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'
Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies
Torn trunks drama as Hungary's Milak wins 200m butterfly gold
Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft