Govt urged to allow factory productivity amid lockdown

Leaders of the country's apex trade bodies including the textile and readymade garment (RMG) industry on Thursday again urged the government to allow factory operation as soon as possible amid the strict two-week lockdown until August 5.

They reiterate their appeal of reopening all industrial units, explaining the current situation including trade, vaccination of workers, wage payment, the possible layoff of factories in line with the existing law due to the long closure of factories and possible labour unrest over wage cut, before August 5 at a meeting with cabinet secretary at the latter's secretariat office in Dhaka. Presidents of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) held meeting with cabinet secretary at the latter's secretariat office in the city.

Though the leaders did not mention any date for reopening the factories, many of them are in favour of opening factories from August 1, meeting sources said.







