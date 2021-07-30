Video
Diversification of stimulus loan in stock market to be verified

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday said allegations of investing stimulus package funds in the stock market will be verified.
He was clarifying on the allegations that some traders are diverting stimulus package loans to non industrial businesses including the share market. The stimulus loan was given to traders to recoup their Covid-driven losses.
The minister said: "I did not get any information about the loan money of the incentive package to be invested in the stock market. I will verify it now. We will reply at the next meeting. I need to know first."
He added "The incentive packages that are Covid-19 related are specified how much we will spend in any sector." There is no way for money to go anywhere except selected sector.
"We have transferred this money directly to the person for whom the money was approved. So we have to verify at the next stage what he is or will do after receiving that money. We will see in the future if there are any such incidents."
Stimulus package money is not supposed to go to the capital market from them who have received it, he said and added, "Since you have given the reference of Bangladesh Bank, so I have to verify it further. After verification, I will be able to give complete information."'
Earlier, the banks lent about Tk300 billion at 4.5 per cent interest last year. The loans were given to coronavirus pandemic affected traders and industrialists and services.
In another disbursement there was an amount of Tk150 billion under this stimulus scheme to the small and medium sector traders at 4 per cent interest rate by the receivers. The interest rate on these loans was 9 per cent and the rest 5 per cent to be made by the government as subsidy on the loans.


