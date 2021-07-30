Video
BB takes expansionary monetary policy to recoup C-19 losses

Published : Friday, 30 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank on Thursday announced an expansionary and accommodative monetary policy for    the current fiscal 22021-22. Like last year the policy guidelines continues to be expansionary to meet additional demand for money to recover the pandemic plagued national economy.
Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir made the announcement in a virtual statement from the bank head office amid peak Covid-19 outbreak in the country.     
He said BB's monetary policy stance for FY22 is designed to support the disrupted economic recovery while maintaining appropriate cautions for overall price and financial stability.
He said the new policy has been designed to make sure enough room for money and credit growth to sufficiently support the targeted nominal GDP growth while remaining vigilant against inflation.   
He said in case of any unexpected price pressure or sporadic asset price bubbles due to ample excess liquidity in the banking system, BB will not hesitate to take appropriate policy action if required, throughout the year ahead.
BSS adds: The BB chief said that the programmed growth of broad money (M2) is set at 15.0 percent which is consistent with the targeted real GDP growth and CPI-based average inflation ceiling based on the assumption that some additional monetary supports are needed for maintaining desired income velocity and accommodating nearly 17.8 percent domestic credit (DC) growth in FY22.
The public and the private sector credit growth has been projected by 32.6 percent and 14.8 percent respectively at the end of June 2022. He said the projection of public sector credit growth is made based on the Government's expected borrowing needs from banks.
Fazle Kabir said given the on-going devastating waves of COVID-19, the basic challenges that BB may encounter in the coming months are the restoration of full normalcy in lives and livelihood, and extending required flow of fund to the intended production target.
Longer pandemic situation amid the continuation of global price hikes, and any unexpected crop loss in the coming seasons might create some undue commodity price pressure down the road, he added.  
Besides, the presence of huge surplus liquidity in the economy due to on-going expansionary fiscal and monetary stances may also contribute to form some price pressures in the days ahead, the statement said.
The BB governor said, despite the recurrent COVID-19 shocks and containment measures in terms of mobility restrictions and nationwide lockdowns, preliminary estimates suggest that the economy has attained around 6.1 percent real GDP growth in FY21. It was mainly supported by reasonably healthy growth in agricultural and industrial sectors.
He said BB's monetary policy has been broadly successful in taming inflationary pressure in FY21.  
In spite of the unprecedented expansionary monetary and fiscal policy stances along with supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 related containment measures, average inflation declined to 5.56 percent in 2021 from 5.65 percent in FY20, he added.
He said the monetary policy stance for FY21 was mostly successful in terms of injecting sufficient liquidity in the system accompanied by a lower market interest rate regime to contain inflation while ensuring stability in both the local and foreign currency markets.
Fazle Kabir said BB's foreign exchange management was successful last year in maintaining the external competitiveness of Taka and ensuring stability in interbank foreign exchange market.  The overall Balance of Payment (BoP) in FY21 witnessed a healthy surplus with a relatively thinner current account deficit due mainly to very strong inward remittances and robust export earnings.  BB's foreign exchange reserve reached a historical high of USD 46.4 billion at end of June 2021.


