Ex-principal secy SA Samad dies

Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:37 AM
Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Former principal secretary to the Prime Minister valiant freedom fighter Dr SA Samad, who subsequently served as chairman of the then Board of Investment (BOI), died here this afternoon at his Baridhara residence.
He was 79
"He died while asleep at his Baridhara residence," a close relative of Dr Samad said.
Dr Samad was released from a city hospital receiving treatment for brain complications.
A career civil servant Samad previously served as a faculty of Dhaka University's economics department.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock at the death of Bangabandhu's private secretary and valiant freedom fighter Dr Syed Abdus Samad.
"He (SAMAD) was an honest, skilled, courageous and sincere government official," premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying.
Sheikh Hasina also pointed out Samad's role during 1971 Liberation War recalling that he joined the Mujibnagar Government severing links with Pakistan while serving as the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Rangamati being a member of erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP).
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved relatives.
Members of the Mujibnagar and Freedom Fighter Officers and Employees Association also expressed shock and mourning over the death of its President Dr S A Samad.
"He was the organizer of the liberation war in 1971 and immensely contributed as one of the Freedom Fighter Officers who joined the Government of Bangladesh-in-exile in Mujibnagar," said Secretary General Muhammad Musa.
"He was a man who was truly loved and admired within and outside the organization. On behalf of all the members, Mr Musa expressed the deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.



