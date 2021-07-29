

Ex-principal secy SA Samad dies

He was 79

"He died while asleep at his Baridhara residence," a close relative of Dr Samad said.

Dr Samad was released from a city hospital receiving treatment for brain complications.

A career civil servant Samad previously served as a faculty of Dhaka University's economics department.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock at the death of Bangabandhu's private secretary and valiant freedom fighter Dr Syed Abdus Samad.

"He (SAMAD) was an honest, skilled, courageous and sincere government official," premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying.

Sheikh Hasina also pointed out Samad's role during 1971 Liberation War recalling that he joined the Mujibnagar Government severing links with Pakistan while serving as the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Rangamati being a member of erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP).

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved relatives.

Members of the Mujibnagar and Freedom Fighter Officers and Employees Association also expressed shock and mourning over the death of its President Dr S A Samad.

"He was the organizer of the liberation war in 1971 and immensely contributed as one of the Freedom Fighter Officers who joined the Government of Bangladesh-in-exile in Mujibnagar," said Secretary General Muhammad Musa.

