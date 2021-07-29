Food grain stock satisfactory: Minister

Though the country's internal food grain procurement drive that started on May this year has not achieved targeted success due to several obstacles including C-19 pandemic and higher price in the local markets, the food grain stock in the government warehouses has already reached 16.69 lakh metric tons.

Once the procurement drive is completed successfully and the consignments

imported rice reach the country, the government's food grain stock may create new record this year, stated the Food Ministry and Directorate General of the Food (DG Food) authority.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday told this correspondent that farmers grew bumper crops this year in the Boro season and got fair price of their crops. As a result, the rice market was stable.

"The rice price the government fixed for internal procurement was reasonable as it was almost similar to the market price. As a result, most rice millers have supplied their rice in accordance with agreement. It helps the authority to increase the food grain stock," he added.

Food minister assured that farmers would get proper price of their crops in future as the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is sincere on the matter. The ministry is working hard to ensure it.

He also informed that the ministry is working to enhance the capacity of food grain storage. Construction of three food silos is about to be completed while construction of a 50,000 tonnes-capacity food silos has already started. Tender floated for construction of four more silos.

The ECNEC (Executive Committee of National Economic Council) has already given approval of establishing 30 paddy silos across the country. At the same time, the Prime Minister has already given instruction to build more 170 paddy silos in the country to increase food storage capacity to meet the country's increasing demand, he added.

Sadhan Majumder said that the ongoing Boro procurement drive will end on August 16 this year. Hopefully, the target of internal procurement will be fulfilled this year.

According to Food Ministry information, the stock of food grain has now stood at 16.69 lakh tonnes. Of those, 14.13 lakh tonnes are rice and rests 2.56 lakh tonnes are wheat.

From local procurement, the DG Food authority has collected 3,05,698 tonnes of paddy (which is equivalent to 2,01,761 tonnes of rice) against the target of 6.5 lakh tones of paddy. It has received 7,29,144 tonnes of boiled coarse rice against the target of buying 10 lakh tones and 59,156 tonnes of non-boiled rice against the target of buying 1.5 lakh tons of non-boiled rice.

In this Boro season, the DG Food authority has been buying boiled rice at Tk 40 per kilogram, non-boiled rice at Tk 39 per kg and paddy at Tk 27 per kg. In last Boro season, the authority bought boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg, non-boiled rice at Tk 35 per kg and paddy at Tk 26 per kg considering the production cost of paddy at that season.







