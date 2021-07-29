Probe into Evaly’s irregularities to go on

Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion (ACC) chief lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said investigation into the alleged irregularities of Evaly will continue.

He made the remarks in response to a question from reporters on Wednesday (July 28).

Khurshid Alam Khan further said Shamima Nasreen, Chairman of Evaly.com Limited and Managing Director Md. Russel are under investigation.

The ongoing investigation into the irregularities of the company will continue and the new announcement of investment in the company by big groups of companies will not affect or disrupt the process of investigation.

He also said an investigation into allegations of

money laundering and embezzlement against them was underway.

On July 27, Jamuna Group, one of the leading industrial groups in the country, announced an investment of Tk 1,000 crore in Evaly. Initially, they will invest Tk 200 crore.

The group also said it would invest a total of Tk 1,000 crore at various stages.

Incidentally, in November 2020, ACC started an investigation against Evaly based on the report of the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Bank and few main stream media report.

At that time, a two-member investigation team was formed with ACC Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Shihab Salam.

As of March 14 this year, Evaly's assets amount to Tk 65.178 crore. On the other hand, the liability of the company is Tk 407 crore 8 lakh.

Of this, the liability taken in advance from the customers is about Tk 214 crore. And Evaly's liability to the merchants is Tk 190 crore.

According to the ACC, Evaly should have assets worth Tk 404 crore. But Evaly has current assets of only Tk 65.17 crore, which will enable the company to deliver products to only 16.14 percent of its current liabilities.

The court also barred the Managing Director and Chairman of Evaly from leaving the country as an investigation was already underway against the company.











