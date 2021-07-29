Video
Turkey releases postage stamp with Mujib’s image

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Turkish Postal Department released a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Turkey.
The Turkish Postal Department released the special postage stamp with the image of Bangabandhu on Tuesday noon, according to the Foreign Ministry release.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara has unveiled the special postage stamp at a special meeting between Bangladesh Ambassador Mosud Mannan NDC and Director General of the Cultural Wing of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Deniz Chakar, the release said.
 Paying deep tribute to Bangabandhu, the
Ambassador said that the Father of the Nation "is a tangible symbol of democracy, peace and secularism in Bangladesh and in the international arena".
The relations between the two countries would be further strengthened with the release of the stamp with photographs in the memory of Bangabandhu, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry official, Deniz Chakar.
The Ambassador thanked the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Postal Service for releasing the postage stamp during the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu.


