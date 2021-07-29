Ctg admin evacuates hill slope slum dwellers fearing landslides

CHATTOGRAM, July 28: The meteorological Department of the country in a forecast apprehended that landslides may occur in the port city due to heavy rainfall during the next two days.

Following the forecast, the Chattogram district administrations have removed 310 members of 92 families living in slums on the slopes of the hills of the port city.

When contacted, Magistrate Omar Faruk told the Daily Observer on

Wednesday that the Chattogram district administrations had taken an initiative to remove the slum people living in dangerous and risky spots following the last three days continuous rainfall in the city.

He said six magistrates under the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram have been working day and night to evacuate the people.

Those people have taken shelter at Alhera Madrasha, Roufabad Rashidiya Madrasha, Firoz Shah Colony Primary School and Lalkhan Bazar Primary School, Omar Faruk said.

They have been evacuated from the slums of Matijharna, Akbar Shah Lane and Bayezid Link Road.

Omar Faruk said at least 20 installations from those risky areas have been demolished.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Muhammad Mominur Rahman said the evacuation programme would continue for the next few days in order to avert any casualty from the apprehended landslides.

Meanwhile, the Patenga Met office has recorded 95 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 3:00pm on Wednesday. The met office further forecast heavy rainfall and landslides during the next 24 hours. Moreover, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Mongla have been advised to hoist cautionary Signal No 3.

Following the rainfall, Chattogram has witnessed water-logging causing a serious problem for the city dwellers. Almost all 41 wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have gone under waist-deep to knee-deep water following the heavy rain. The water-logging remained for hours together and made civic life miserable. Almost all the low lying areas of the port city Chattogram have gone under water.

The sufferings of the residents of those low lying areas know no bounds.

The affected areas include Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Sholakbahar, Agrabad, Patenga, Agrabad CGO Colony, Halisahar, Muradpur, Bohaddarhat, Kapasgola, Parbartak Intersection, KB Aman Ali Road, DC Road, Chandgaon, Sholashahar Gate No. 2, East Nasirabad and Dewanbazar areas.

Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country, have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged.

The Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary Signal No 3. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.













