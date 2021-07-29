Video
Women’s death in Corona rise: Health Department  

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The number of women' death either being affected by Covid-19 or with Covid Syndrome has risen, according to the Department of Health.  
Health Bulletin Department spokesman Prof Nazmul Islam said in a virtual health bulletin focused on "the situation of Covid-19 organized by Department of Health on Wednesday.
He said, "We are aware about this issues and people from respective departments are working on it. We will come up with more information after accumulation of all data and statistics," he said.  
At least 258 people died in a single day in Corona on Tuesday (July 26), a record during the pandemic. Out of 258, 138 were males and 120 were females.
Dhaka has the highest number of deaths due to
Covid, after that Chittagong and Khulna and the lowest number of patients died in Sylhet division, he said.
According to the district data, the highest number of patients have been identified in Dhaka district, 419,128, after that the port city of Chittagong is located where the number is 78,193 and the lowest number of patients is 18,636 in Rajshahi district.
A total of 19,779 people have died due to Covid-19 so far in the country, of them 13,478 are male and 6,301 are women.


Women's death in Corona rise: Health Department  
