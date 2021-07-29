C-19 detection breaks all records



A Covid patient being whisked to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being driven all the way from Bogura in a hired ambulance on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Though the number of detection increased, the number of deaths with the disease decreased during the period. The number of deaths saw a sharp fall as 237 people died of the virus during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement.

With the inclusion of the latest figures, the death toll crossed the mark of 20,000 - total at 20,016 while the detection tally stands at 1,210,982, according to the DGHS.

A DGHS release confirmed a 30.12 per cent positivity rate testing 53,887 samples in 639 labs across the country in last 24 hours. However, the death rate reached at 1.65 per cent on the day.

According to DGHs release issued on Wednesday, some 13,470 patients have returned home after treatment during the period. After inclusion of the new figure, the

total number of recovery now stands at 1,035,884. The rate of recovery is 85.54 per cent.

Earlier on last Tuesday, the number of death was 258. The number of death was 247 on Monday, 228 on Sunday, 195 on Saturday, 166 on Friday and 187 on last Thursday.

According to the DGHS statement, some 56,157 samples were collected across the country in last 24 hours and 53,877 samples were tested. With the inclusion, total number of Covid-19 test stood at 7,612,588 cases. The rate of detection from total tested cases now stands at 15.91 per cent.

Of the death cases, 70 persons had died in Dhaka division while 62 in Chattogram, 34 in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 18 in Sylhet, 16 in Rangpur, nine in Barishal and seven in Mymensingh divisions.

Of the deceased, one person is between the age of 91 to 100 years, 15 persons at the age of 81 to 90 years, 45 in the age of 71 to 80 years, 78 within the age of 61 to 70 years, 44 persons within the age of 51 to 60 years, 34 persons at the age of 41 to 50 years, 11 persons at the age of 31 to 40 years and nine persons at the age of 21 to 30 years.









