BD-US to work closely to fight against C-19

Bangladesh and the United States have expressed willingness to work closely to strengthen Bangladesh-US economic partnership and to fight the Covid-19 pandemic jointly.

Both the side have also expressed willingness to form the 'US-Bangladesh Energy Industry Working Group, a network, which creates a 'one stop shop'

for the U.S. private sector to actively participate in Asia EDGE interagency programmes and connect to regional market opportunities, according to a Foreign Ministry release.

Both the parties have conveyed the willingness at a meeting held on July 27 between Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment, Salman F. Rahman, Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment of the US Department of State, Ambassador Marcia Bernicat, in Washington, DC.

The meeting was a follow-up of the first Bangladesh-US Economic Partnership Meeting held virtually on September 30, 2020.

Recalling the close cooperation between the two countries to combat Covid-19 since the early days of the pandemic, Adviser Rahman stressed scaling up the global production of the vaccines and other pandemic management equipment to tackle the virus.

He also sought the assistance of the US government to encourage their vaccine-producing companies to partner with capable pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, it said.

Salman F. Rahman also stated that Bangladesh is ready to make necessary investments to enhance the capacities of pharma companies for such partnerships. Adviser Rahman thanked the US government for providing more than 5.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh through COVAX.

Mentioning the participation of U.S. companies like 'Excelerate Energy' and 'Cheniere Energy' at the early stages of Bangladesh's journey to the world of LNG, the U.S. energy participants hoped that the cooperation in this regard between the two countries would continue to grow in future, it said.

The meeting discussed exploring the possibility of establishing an energy sector dialogue to facilitate commercial engagement with U.S. energy companies, increase the possible use of U.S. products and services that support smarter, more efficient and more resilient energy systems and improve access to reliable, affordable energy to Bangladesh, it said.

The meeting discussed this potential platform being led by the U.S. Department of Commerce while on the Bangladesh side by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The meeting participants underscored the importance of further enhancing their cooperation and capabilities for public health preparedness and recommended that a Joint Public Health Experts Response Group be established by the two governments that would meet urgently and then periodically to find ways for stronger bilateral, regional and global collaboration in terms of (i) Medical Education, (ii) Capacity Building, (iii) Primary Health Care and (iv) Adolescent Health.

Both sides noted that the knowledge gaps related to COVID-19 may be minimized by sharing strategies using the Joint Public Health Experts Response Group 1, it reads.

However, both participants expressed satisfaction over the ongoing economic cooperation between the two countries and progress made in the areas of collaboration identified during the 2020 Partnership Meeting.

The adverse impacts of the pandemic on public health and the global economy were discussed at length during the meeting.

The meeting participants noted that the United States and Bangladesh have a strong history of cooperation in the energy sector and recognized the importance of energy security to promote regional connectivity, and power stability to further advance Bangladesh's economic growth.

The Bangladesh side welcomed the support from U.S. Departments of State, Energy, Commerce as well as USAID and USTDA in this sector under the whole-of-government Asia EDGE (Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy) initiative.

The meeting participants encouraged the relevant stakeholders of the two countries to collaborate and explore the possibility of further expanding the LNG footprint, as an efficient and clean primary fuel for Bangladesh's power generation.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rouf Talukder, Bangladesh Ambassador to the US, M Shahidul Islam, Commerce Secretary, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and officials of the US Department of State, the release added.

















