Dengue strikes hard in Covid stricken country

Daily cases spike to 153, total hospitalisation 2,098

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

A child suffering from Dengue fever gets medical attention at the Shishu Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A child suffering from Dengue fever gets medical attention at the Shishu Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country has logged this year's highest single day admission of 153 new dengue patients on Wednesday. With this, the number of dengue patients surpassed hundred marks for the fifth consecutive day this year.     
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, of the infected patients, 150 are from Dhaka who got admitted in different hospitals of the city.
With this 153, the total number of patients this year, admitted to different hospitals across the country so far stands 2,098 of which 1,726 were hospitalized in this July alone.
According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), four suspected dengue deaths have been registered this year so far.
DGHS informed that some 1,573 dengue
patients comprising 99 percent of total infection - are from Dhaka and were identified in this July.
In the last 24 hours ending in 8:00 am Tuesday, 143 dengue patients were identified of which 142 are from Dhaka. That was the second highest number identified in a single day so far this year.
DGHS said, 557 out of recently admitted 568 patients who are now undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country are from the capital. Remaining 11 patients are receiving treatment for the mosquito-borne disease in different hospitals of seven other divisions.
Some 1,526 dengue patients have recovered and returned home from hospitals till date, it said.
According to DGHS, this year 32 patients were diagnosed with dengue in January followed by 9 in February, 13 in March, 3 in April, and 43 in May. Number of dengue patients increased to 272 with the mosquito-borne disease significantly in June this year.
Earlier on Sunday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government is planning to set-up separate hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, considering the increasing number of dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.


