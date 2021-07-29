Video
Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden’s  pledge

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and welcomed President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good."
Earlier in the day, Blinken, who is on his first visit to India after assuming office, said India and US partnership will be critical for delivering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and to show the world how democracy can deliver for its people.
Addressing the joint conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the US top diplomat said that there are very few relationships in the world that are more vital than the one between India and the US.
Blinken asserted that US
President Joe Biden feels a "deep personal commitment" to making India-US ties as strong and as effective as it can be.
Jaishankar and Blinken also discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan during the meeting.
"India and US share a strong interest in peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. As a credible partner in the region, India has and will continue to make a vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development," Blinken said.
He assured that the US and India will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people. Meanwhile, the United States announced $25 million assistance to support Covid-19 vaccination efforts across India.
"US has contributed more than 200 million dollars worth of Covid-19 assistance. I am pleased to announce that the United States government will send additional 25 million dollars to support vaccination efforts across India," Blinken announced during a joint press conference. Times of India







