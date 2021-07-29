Video
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
Jhalakathi Magistrate  dies of C-19

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A Senior Judicial Magistrate of Jhalakathi, Saniya Aktar, has died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Barisal.
The 29-year-old breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal at around 10:30am on Wednesday.
Supreme Court's spokesman and Special Officer of the High Court Division Mohammad Saifur Rahman said in a statement.
Meanwhile, SBMCH Assistant Director (Administration) Dr SM Moniruzzaman told journalists that Saniya was also seven months pregnant when she tested positive on July 12.
Her husband, AHM Imranur Rahman, who is working as a senior judicial magistrate in the same district, has also tested Covid positive. Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain expressed profound shock at her death and prayed for the salvation and eternal peace of her departed soul.
In a condolence message, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families, Saifur said in the statement.
In a separate statement, Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) President Mohammed Shawkat Ali Chowdhury and General Secretary Bikash Kumar Saha also expressed their shock at the death of Saniya who was the member of BJSA.
Sania was born on August 1 in 1992, in Hoglakanda village under Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj.
She joined the judicial services on March 1 in 2018, through the 10th Bangladesh Judicial Service Examination.




