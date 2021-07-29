China pledges support for Taliban but demands end to ETIM ties

BEIJING, July 28:China has pledged support for the Taliban's role in Afghanistan'sreconstruction, while demanding that it cuts ties with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement- blamed by Beijing for attacks in its Xinjiangregion.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during talks with a nine-member delegation led by the Taliban's chief negotiator and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in the northern city of Tianjin on Wednesday.

It was the first time a senior member of the organisation had visited China since the Taliban's capture of several key districts in Badakhshan and Kandahar provinces. Taliban fighters have taken control of around half the country up to its border with the Chinese region of Xinjiang, and US air strikes continue to support Afghan security forces.

Wang said the withdrawal of US and Nato troops from Afghanistan represented a failure of US policies and called on the Taliban to push for a role in the peace process."The Taliban in Afghanistan is a pivotal military and political force in the country, and will play an important role in the process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction there," Wang said, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Wang said China would support Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but he also demanded the Taliban cut off any connection with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the meetings focused on the political, economic and security issues facing the two nations, as well as the peace process.

He tweeted that the group had assured China that Afghan territory would not be used to threaten the security of other nations, and that China had promised not to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs but to help build peace and solve problems. The US stepped up air strikes in southern Afghanistan against the Taliban on Sunday, with General Frank McKenzie saying America was prepared to continue if the Taliban offensive did not stop.

The Taliban has called the air strikes a violation of the Doha agreement - the peace deal signed by Baradar with the US in February last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of American troops, due to be completed in late August, and the eventual intra-Afghan negotiations. -SCMP


















