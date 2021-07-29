BFIU seeks ex-mayor Khokon’s bank account details

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked all commercial banks to submit former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon's bank account within three days.

BFIU has sent the letter on Tuesday to provide all the bank accounts details of Sayeed Khokon. The letter mentioned Sayeed Khokon's national identity card number, date of birth, parents' name and address.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission seized Sayeed Khokon's bank account following a court order last month.

At the time, in a press conference he alleged DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and said, "I have been subjected to various harassing and hateful acts to cover up his (Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh) limitless failure as a DSCC Mayor."















