Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:35 AM
8,950 Yaba pills recovered from KSA-bound passenger at Dhaka airport

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Wednesday morning detained a man along with 8,950 Yaba tablets from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The detained man is Saddam, 32.
Confirming the matter, APBn Additional Superintendent (media) Md Ziaul Haque said Saddam came to the airport at 6:00am for going to Saudi Arabia.
After searching his luggage, the huge quantity of Yaba pills was recovered from Saddam which he was carrying for smuggling.  "It was hidden in the luggage, but it showed up on the scans. He was questioned and, at first, denied it. The luggage was opened and 8,950 Yaba tablets were found inside." "During the initial interrogation he revealed that he acquired the Yaba from an individual in Cumilla, where he was from, and was to hand it over to another individual once in Dammam [Saudi Arabia]."
'Saddam' had previously been accused in a narcotics case filed with the Dhaka Industrial Area Police Station, the police official said. He had lived in Oman for six years and returned to Bangladesh on an 'out pass' after he lost his passport. He had received a three-month visa to visit Saudi Arabia.


