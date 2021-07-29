Video
Sixth day of lockdown sees more traffic in city

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

PICTURE SAYS IT All: An aerial view of the Sign Board area on the Dhaka-Chottogram Highway on the 6th day of the countrywide lockdown on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Despite promptness of law enforcing agencies and administrations on the sixth day of the ongoing lockdown on Wednesday the city streets saw more people and private vehicles and rickshaws than the previous days.
Almost all types of vehicles except public transport were seen plying the roads in the capital. A two-week strict lockdown is going on across the country including the capital to prevent transmission of the deadly coronavirus infection.
Excessive pressure of traffic was observed on some roads in the capital. At the same time, restrictions were totally violated in all alleyways in the city.
Visiting different parts of the city, including Gabtali, Shyamoli, Asadgate, Mohammadpur, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi, Malibagh, Magbazar, Kakrail, Paltan and Motijheel areas it was seen that the presence of people had increased in those areas.  With shutters half open trades were going on. The number of peddlers was increased in different lanes than before.
In the absence of public transport many people had to reach their destinations on foot. This photo was taken from Kanchpur Bridge on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

People were reluctant to wear face masks and those who wore masks that too were under their chins.
There were check posts at different point of the city but defying the ban motorcycles carrying two persons and rickshaws with two or three passengers were moving around the city.
Many riders were even seen picking up passengers on motorcycles under the very nose of the law enforcers.
Private cars, rickshaws and motorcycles dominated the roads. The presence of people in large number on the road was also noticeable.
Magistrate Laila Anjuman, conducting mobile court, said, "Most of them has come out without any urgent need and is giving various excuses. So, they are being fined. Many have been fined for not wearing masks."
Commuters and all kinds of vehicles including motorcycles, private cars and microbuses were crossing the river via Paturia-Daulatdia ferry terminals violating restrictions on the sixth day of the ongoing strict lockdown.
According to our correspondent, those heading towards Dhaka were travelling on motorcycles, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and private vehicles as all public transport services remained suspended.
These vehicles were plying the highway avoiding police check-posts.
Md Zillur Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in Aricha office said eight ferries had been kept operational for transporting vehicles involved in emergency services and goods, carrying patients and dead bodies.  Taking the opportunity, some commuters and cars are also crossing the river on those ferries.


