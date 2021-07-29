Video
HC rejects bail plea of BCL leader

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a bail petition of Md Toriqul Islam Opu, president of Jhalakathi Government College unit Chhatra League in a case filed under the Digital Security Act on charge of making derogatory comments about senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu MP and her daughter Sumaiya Hossain on facebook.
The virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan passed the order following the hearing on a petition filed by the BCL leader who is now in jail since April this year.
The court deleted the bail petition of Toriqul Islam from its cause list as he is accused in seven other criminal cases.
Lawyer Sk Eusufur Rahman appeared for the bail petition while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the State.
During the hearing, Toriqul's lawyer told the HC bench that the name of Toriqul Islam was not mentioned in the first information report (FIR) of the case, but police arrested him as a suspected accused of the case.
Mentioning that main accused Sheikh Md Rabbi, a BCL leader of Jhalakathi, has been released from jail on bail granted by another HC bench earlier in the same case, Eusufur Rahman said, "Though the FIR cited that derogatory and abusive comments were made about Amir Hossain Amu and Sumaiyan Hossain, it was not stated specifically what derogatory comments were made."
Toriqul has been in jail for about four months, but no lawyer from Jhalakathi stood for him before the lower court concerned, he argued.  
The complainant mentioned in the case Sumaiya Hossain as a daughter of Amir Hossain Amu, though he has no child, the lawyer added.
DAG Tushar Kanti Roy opposed the bail petition saying that making derogatory comments about any person uploading his or her photos on social media is a serious offence as people at home and abroad can see the comments and have a bad impression about the person.


